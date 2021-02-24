India delays the Chandrayaan 3 mission and improvises on Gaganyaan human spaceflight plan

COVID has strongly affected the launch schedules of the Indian space missions. And the Chandrayaan-3 mission was also delayed due to the same. India is now making changes to the launch target dates of its crewed missions and the lunar landing. Initially, the planned date for the launch was the August of 2022, but now it has been considerably delayed. This is because ISRO plans to conduct a second uncrewed test flight between 2022-23 and then only then conduct the mission.

Gaganyaan human spaceflight plan

ISRO is planning to conduct the first test flight of the mission in December 2021. This flight or mission will make use of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark III rocket. The rocket has been specifically designed to keep the safety of the crew in mind. It comes with a modified upper stage crew module and an escape system if something goes wrong. The whole mission has already been delayed a year. The first test flight was initially set to be conducted in December 2020, but you know COVID.

The Gaganyaan human spaceflight will carry 3 astronauts and a backup. As of now, all of them are receiving the necessary training in Russia. If this mission goes ahead and is successful, India will become the third country to achieve independent human spaceflight capabilities. India has also drafted a space policy for humans. This policy aims to have a “sustained human presence in space as an instrument for development” and also focus on innovations and collaboration with national interests in mind.

Indis has also been focusing on missions beyond the lower earth orbit. It has already shown its long-term interest and goals with the new draft. And I am sure we are going to see a lot more innovations and breakthroughs in technology from the ISRO.

Delay of the Chandrayaan 3 mission

The Chandrayaan 2 mission was an unfortunate story for all Indians. The mission was almost successful, but we lost contact with the lander at the last moment. So, I dearly hope that the Chandrayaan 3 mission is a massive success for the country. As confirmed by the ISRO chairman, the mission will give a lander and a small rover similar to the last mission. The Chandrayaan 3 mission will also have the same landing site as the Chandrayaan 2 mission and will attempt to do what the last one couldn’t.

I think if the organization is not ready for the mission, then it’s best to delay and wait rather than haphazardly conducting it and failing. If ISRO is successful, India will become the fourth country to soft-land on Moon.

