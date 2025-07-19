India’s ambition to become a global electronics powerhouse just got a significant boost. Apple has exported over $5 billion worth of iPhones from India during the April–June quarter of FY26, according to preliminary data accessed. This marks a sharp jump from $3 billion in the same period last year, signaling not just Apple’s growing reliance on India—but also the country’s rising stature in global tech manufacturing.

Credits: News18

Apple Powers India’s $7 Billion Smartphone Export Boom

India’s total smartphone exports crossed $7 billion in Q1 FY26, a staggering 40% year-on-year growth from $5 billion in Q1 FY25. Apple alone accounted for nearly 70% of this figure. While the current quarter’s exports were slightly lower than the previous January–March quarter (when Apple shipped $5.58 billion worth of iPhones), the dip was expected due to seasonality.

The March quarter surge was driven by a one-off factor—Apple rushing exports ahead of U.S. import tariffs effective April 2. As the world waits for new iPhone models in September, a slight lull in shipments is standard for this time of year.

Foxconn and Tata Electronics: Leading the Charge

At the heart of Apple’s India operations are Foxconn and Tata Electronics. Foxconn remains the largest contributor to iPhone exports, but Tata Electronics is fast catching up, especially after its acquisition of Pegatron’s India operations. Both companies have helped Apple rapidly scale its India footprint, with a large share of the exports headed to the United States.

The momentum also underscores the success of the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, which has attracted global players and incentivized local production. For India, this is not just about assembling phones—it’s about embedding itself deeper into global value chains.

From 167th to 3rd: Smartphones Now a Top Indian Export

The numbers tell a dramatic story. In FY25, India produced $64 billion worth of smartphones, with exports alone making up $24.1 billion—roughly 38% of total production. That makes smartphones India’s third-largest export, just behind engineering goods and petroleum products.

To put this rise into context, smartphones were ranked 167th in India’s export basket just a decade ago, in FY15. Now, they symbolize India’s growing prowess in advanced manufacturing and its shift away from traditional sectors like textiles and agriculture.

China’s Informal Restrictions Threaten Momentum

Despite the stellar export numbers, there’s a growing threat that could derail India’s progress: China’s informal trade curbs. The Indian Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA), representing tech giants like Apple, Foxconn, Google, Lava, and Xiaomi, has raised alarms.

In a letter dated July 1 to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, ICEA warned that Chinese restrictions are impacting the import of capital equipment, rare-earth minerals, and more importantly, skilled Chinese technical personnel—all essential for high-end electronics manufacturing.

Describing these curbs as “carefully calibrated”, ICEA believes they are designed to slow down India’s ascent as a rival electronics hub. The group urged the government to intervene, warning that India’s $32 billion electronics export engine could face severe disruptions.

Industry Urges Government to Safeguard Manufacturing Ecosystem

ICEA Chairman Pankaj Mohindroo emphasized the importance of swift government action. In letters addressed to the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of External Affairs, and DPIIT, ICEA pushed for diplomatic and policy-level interventions to keep supply chains smooth.

“These interventions will not only ensure continuity of production but also preserve India’s cost competitiveness, enable technology transfers, and boost confidence in India as a long-term electronics manufacturing hub,” Mohindroo stated.

Credits: ET Telecom

India’s Trillion-Dollar Tech Dream Takes Shape

With companies like Apple betting big, and the government pushing incentives and infrastructure, India’s goal of becoming a trillion-dollar electronics manufacturing economy is no longer far-fetched. However, as the China challenge shows, success won’t come without strategic hurdles.

The next few quarters will be crucial. If India can maintain its current momentum and mitigate external threats, the country could soon rival China—not just as a smartphone assembler, but as a full-spectrum tech manufacturing leader. Apple’s $5 billion iPhone export from India in just three months is more than a milestone—it’s a sign of what’s coming. The world is watching, and India is ready to answer the call.