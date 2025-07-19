The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has escalated its action against illegal online betting platforms by issuing summons to top technology giants Google and Meta. This move forms a crucial part of an ongoing money laundering investigation aimed at uncovering how illegal betting and gambling operations in India leverage digital advertising for their growth. The ED’s decision follows mounting concerns that several technology and social media services have become vehicles for the promotion of betting apps, often disguised as harmless gaming platforms.

Both Google and Meta have been asked to depose before the agency at its New Delhi headquarters on July 21. The purpose is to record statements regarding the mechanisms that allowed unauthorised betting platforms to advertise and thrive on their platforms, which include everything from search results and app stores to popular social media networks. This summons comes on the heels of extensive ED raids and seizures at multiple locations, which recovered unaccounted cash, luxury goods, and incriminating digital evidence linked to the illegal betting network.

The Scope of the ED Investigation: Ads, Apps, and Money Trails

The ED’s investigation is centred on whether Google and Meta, through their extensive digital ad platforms and communication channels, permitted illegal betting apps to run paid promotions and thereby facilitated access to a wider user base. Authorities are scrutinising if these tech companies received funds from betting entities in return for placing ads and what due diligence or regulatory compliance measures were implemented to prevent unlawful promotions.

The genesis of the case traces back to a First Information Report filed early in 2025 at Lasudiya Police Station in Madhya Pradesh. Since then, investigators have identified a sprawling digital betting ecosystem, allegedly operating under the guise of skill-based gaming but engaged in illegal gambling, money laundering, and tax evasion. Platforms such as VMoney, VM Trading, Standard Trades Ltd, IBull Capital Ltd, LotusBook, 11Starss, and GameBetLeague have come under intense scrutiny. The ED alleges that “hawala” operators and fund handlers were used to transfer, conceal, and launder large sums. The financial records and digital evidence seized during the raids are expected to play a central role in the coming interrogations.

The ED’s investigation also extends beyond the tech giants’ role. Celebrities, sports personalities, and influencers who are suspected of having promoted these platforms, either intentionally or through opaque marketing deals, are themselves likely to be summoned. It is expected that this multifaceted investigation will establish a standard for holding prominent people, digital platforms, and advertisers responsible for the internet advocacy of unlawful activity.

Regulatory Concerns and Government Warnings:

The Indian government has, in recent years, issued consistent warnings to digital platforms regarding the dangers of hosting or promoting betting and gambling content. In 2022, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting explicitly cautioned against advertising betting operations, highlighting the financial and social risks—particularly to vulnerable groups such as minors and young adults. Despite this, the rapid growth and sophistication of online betting and gambling outfits have made regulatory enforcement a persistent challenge.

At the heart of the present investigation is the role played by algorithms and targeted advertising. Authorities are keen to understand how online betting ads were designed to escape detection, whether gaps or loopholes in ad moderation allowed these promotions to slip through, and what actions—if any—were taken by Google and Meta after authorities flagged such ads.

Both companies, when contacted, have not immediately issued public statements on the matter. However, the broader technology sector is closely watching the unfolding developments and the potential impact on digital advertising policies and compliance protocols.

Industry Implications and Outlook:

The ED’s ongoing probe is expected to prompt a significant shakeup in how tech giants review, approve, and monitor digital advertisements for content that may be illegal or unethical under Indian law. The investigation underlines the rising regulatory scrutiny over the intersection of technology, finance, and entertainment—a convergence that has enabled both innovation and, as seen in the present case, novel avenues for illicit financial activities.

There is anticipation that stricter guidelines and more transparent policies will be rolled out for digital ad platforms operating in India. These may include robust verification procedures for real-money gaming or financial services, especially those that skirt existing regulations or disguise their true offerings behind skill-gaming or sweepstakes façades.

Google and Meta face the immediate task of justifying their vetting and compliance systems to one of India’s most powerful investigative agencies. How they respond to the ED’s questioning could influence not only the outcome of this particular case but also set standards for the conduct and responsibility of technology platforms in the country. As the investigation expands, the digital advertising industry and its stakeholders must prepare for a new era of oversight—one in which legal and ethical boundaries for online promotion are sharply defined and strictly enforced.