India has witnessed a remarkable transformation in its mobile manufacturing and export ecosystem over the past decade. Once heavily dependent on importing mobile phones to meet domestic demand, India is now the third-largest mobile exporter in the world. According to a recent study by the Centre for Development Studies (CDS), mobile phone exports from India skyrocketed from a mere $0.2 billion in 2017-18 to an astounding $24.1 billion in 2024-25. This growth represents a staggering 11,950% increase in less than ten years, illustrating a complete structural shift in the country’s electronics manufacturing landscape.

The milestone of becoming a top-three exporter signifies India’s emergence not just as a manufacturing base but as a critical player in the global mobile supply chain. Since 2018-19, India has maintained a consistent net export surplus in mobile phones, a significant achievement for a developing economy transitioning towards export-led industrial growth.

Strategic Policy Boosts and Industry Integration:

India’s success story is closely tied to strategic policy interventions, chiefly the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme launched in 2020. This scheme incentivized large-scale electronics manufacturing, attracting major global players like Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi to invest heavily in Indian manufacturing facilities. These investments have rapidly expanded India’s production capacity, enabling the country to meet both domestic and international demand efficiently.

Alongside government incentives, India’s inclusion into global value chains (GVCs) has deepened, allowing domestic manufacturers and contract manufacturers to integrate tightly with global supply networks. The resulting productivity gains and specialization have helped Indian exporters compete effectively on price and quality in key markets such as the United States, Europe, and the Middle East.

The acceleration in exports is also supported by India’s “Make in India” campaign and improvements in infrastructure, logistics, and skilled workforce availability that collectively enhance the overall manufacturing ecosystem.

Growing Domestic Value Addition and Economic Impact:

The rise in exports is complemented by increased Domestic Value Addition (DVA) in mobile production. The CDS study highlights that in 2022-23, about 23% of the export value was sourced domestically, exceeding $10 billion. Direct value addition, encompassing manufacturing inputs and component production, rose by 283%, while indirect value addition, including services and ancillary industries, surged by 604%. This shift highlights the growing sophistication and depth of India’s electronics and smartphone manufacturing sector.

The moderately high domestic value addition also implies stronger backward and forward linkages—more parts, assembly, design, and services being performed inside India. This creates significant employment opportunities and accelerates the development of related industries, further contributing to the country’s industrial and export diversification goals. Moreover, the growth in mobile exports reinforces India’s status as an electronics manufacturing hub, helping reduce import dependence, boosting foreign exchange earnings, and improving the trade balance.

Sustaining Growth and Leadership:

India is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory in mobile exports. Industry bodies and government sources project that exports could soon exceed $50 billion by 2025-26, driven by both established players expanding output and new entrants entering the market.

The government aims to scale electronics manufacturing nationwide under the broader vision of turning India into a global manufacturing leader, not only in mobiles but across a wide spectrum of electronic products. Enhanced incentives, improvements in technology adoption, and ongoing skill development initiatives will be key to sustaining competitiveness.Moreover, increasing local manufacturing will help reduce vulnerabilities from global supply chain disruptions, making India a preferred destination for electronics production worldwide.

India’s rapid transformation from a net importer to the third-largest mobile exporter globally within a decade showcases the power of focused policy, industrial innovation, and strategic global integration. This achievement marks a significant milestone in India’s journey toward becoming a dominant player in the global electronics and technology ecosystem. This thorough growth scenario emphasizes India’s changing position in the mobile technology industry as well as the bright future of its export and manufacturing industries.