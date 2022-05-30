India Mail Delivers Post Using Drone in a Pilot Project

In a bid to increase the efficiency and introduce modernity to government services, the Department for Posts came out to announce that their agency has delivered mail by using a drone in a pilot project. This took place on the 29th of May in the Kutch district situated in Gujarat. The delivery spanned a distance of 46 km and the drone took less than 30 minutes to get the job done.

This pilot test can be considered a success which will herald a wider approach to use drone for deliveries in India from the near future.

The Department for Posts is an agency under the government that oversees mail and post deliveries within the country and all posts that come into and leave the country. India Post is a government postal service that operates under this department. The agency was established close to 170 years ago back in 1854. Its head office is situated in New Delhi.

According to official reports released by the government, the delivery started in Habay Village and ended in Bhachau District, both located in the district of Kutch which was a joint operation between the Department for Posts and the Ministry for Communications.

The report also spoke about the success in the project meaning that there will be more drone projects before it is used in the mainstream by the India Post in the near future.

The post was medical related which shows the potential drones have to deliver items and goods on time and hassle free if it is an essential or if it is an emergency.

A lot of things go behind a drone study which was extensively recorded during the pilot test and will be studied for future drone use such as cost of delivery, the logistics of it, the coordination between everyone involved, the time it takes, and other issues which might pop up during the delivery.

If it is financially viable to scale the project, it will revolutionize the entire delivery field in the country.

Drones have already proven their potential and many experts say that it is the future of technology as they can be used to boost any industry. They are already being used by armies around the world due to their compact size meaning they are perfect for surveillance and breaching enemy territory without being spotted. The potential for drones are limitless, and they are set to become ubiquitous in the country in a few years.