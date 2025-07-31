India has emerged as the largest exporter of smartphones to the United States, overtaking China for the very first time in the second quarter of 2025. This milestone marks a dramatic realignment in the global electronics supply chain—a shift rooted in changing trade dynamics and a series of strategic moves by some of the world’s biggest tech companies.

According to industry reports, smartphones manufactured in India accounted for a remarkable 44% of all US smartphone imports between April and June 2025. This represents an extraordinary jump from just 13% in the same period a year earlier. In sharp contrast, China’s share in US smartphone imports dropped from 61% in 2024 to 25% this year, relegating China to third place behind India and Vietnam, the latter now holding a 30% share.

The Forces Behind India’s Export Boom:

Due in large part to Apple’s calculated attempts to move a significant portion of its manufacture out of China, India has become a major exporter of smartphones. Apple increased its “China Plus One” approach in reaction to rising trade tensions between the US and China and the possibility of heavy tariffs on imports of Chinese devices. With partners like Foxconn, Tata Electronics, and Pegatron, the majority of whom are based in Tamil Nadu, the corporation has made major investments in increasing production capacity in India. Currently, between 70 and 80 percent of Apple’s iPhone production in India comes from this location.

Between January and June 2025, India exported nearly 23.9 million iPhones, with as much as 78% of these heading to the US market. The sharp focus on US-bound shipments was further intensified as Apple sought to mitigate the risk of additional tariffs by building up inventories earlier in the year. Reports also suggest Apple plans to double its Indian iPhone output from 40 million to 80 million units by the end of 2025 to meet growing US demand.

Other international brands, like Samsung and Motorola, have also increased their Indian manufacturing for US-bound phones, although Apple’s pivot is the single biggest factor in the current trade statistics.

Government Policy and Industry Transformation in India:

India’s rise as a global leader in smartphone exports owes a lot to proactive government policies. Initiatives like the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme and export incentives have played a crucial role in attracting foreign investment and scaling up production capabilities. These measures have improved infrastructure, streamlined logistics, and created an ecosystem where global manufacturers find it easier to operate and expand capacity.

The synergy between government policy and industry ambition enabled India’s smartphone exports to the USA to grow by 240% year-over-year in Q2 2025—a rate unmatched by any other major manufacturing economy in the period. Indian contract manufacturers have quickly scaled up their operations, rising to meet both global quality standards and massive US demand.

Even as manufacturing continues to expand, challenges persist, such as yield rates and workforce experience. But India’s rapid growth story is now seen as a blueprint for other sectors aiming to replicate this export success.

New Trade Realities and the Road Ahead:

The change in smartphone export dominance aligns with ongoing tariff negotiations and trade battles. Indian exporters have benefited from temporary exemptions and a lower (though still significant) tariff rate on cellphones, even though the US has placed duties on a wide range of Chinese devices. Due to these rules, US importers now find devices made in India to be comparatively more appealing.

Despite a stagnant US smartphone market—growing only 1% in Q2 2025—Indian exports have soared on the back of inventory frontloading by global brands bracing against trade uncertainty. With Apple’s ongoing commitment to Indian manufacturing, and other brands exploring or expanding their presence, India’s role in the global technology supply chain is likely to become even more prominent in the coming years.

Industry leaders and policy-makers in India are already calling for a replication of this “Made in India” success across other manufacturing sectors, reinforcing the country’s position as a vital node in global trade. It takes more than just numbers to explain how India overtook China as the largest US smartphone exporter; it takes strategic vision, audacious policy, and the capacity of a country to grasp opportunities and change its position in the global technological scene.