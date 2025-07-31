In July 2025, US President Trump officially signed the National Technology and Talent Strategy Act (the “Genius Act”), aimed at accelerating the United States’ leadership in cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and Web 3.0. This legislation not only promotes the development of digital technology infrastructure but also sends a positive policy signal, signaling the gradual integration of crypto assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) into the mainstream global financial system.

With this favorable policy, SWL Miner, a global cloud computing mining platform, has quickly become a focus of investors. According to platform data, a large number of users are achieving stable passive income exceeding $10,000 per day through smart mining, ushering in a new cycle of “technology dividends + asset growth.”

Cloud mining is heating up: a wave of digital side hustles fueled by favorable policies.

The passage of the Genius Act means crypto assets are poised to gain greater policy protection and institutional support. While integrating them into the traditional financial ecosystem, it also provides global users with a window of opportunity for a new wave of asset appreciation.

SWL Miner, a UK-registered, FCA-regulated cloud computing platform, is committed to creating a legal, secure, and efficient digital currency mining ecosystem through AI-powered computing scheduling and clean energy mining farms.

The platform supports mining of multiple currencies, including BTC, DOGE, ETH, XRP, and USDT. Users can easily participate without purchasing mining machines or mastering technical skills.

Examples of popular mining contracts:

BTC [Basic Calculation Power Contract]: Investment amount: $100, contract period: 2 days, daily income of $3, expiration income: $100 + $6

LTC [Classic Calculation Power Contract]: Investment amount: $500, contract period: 6 days, daily income of $6.15, expiration income: $500 + $36.9

BTC [Classic Calculation Power Contract]: Investment amount: $3,000, contract period: 15 days, daily income of $39.9, expiration income: $3,000 + $598.5

LTC [Classic Calculation Power Contract]: Investment amount: $5,000, contract period: 24 days, daily income of $71.5, expiration income: $5,000 + $1,716

BTC [Advanced Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: $10,000, contract period: 40 days, daily income: $155, expiration income: $10,000 + $6,200

BTC [Advanced Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: $50,000, contract period: 46 days, daily income: $875, expiration income: $50,000 + $40,250

BTC [Super Computing Power Contract]: Investment amount: $100,000, contract period: 48 days, daily income: $1,810, expiration income: $100,000 + $86,880

Profits are settled daily. When your account reaches USD 100 or above, you can withdraw the profit or reinvest (to purchase other contracts).

Platform advantages and highlights:

✅ Sign up and receive $15 in free mining rewards. Buy $15 worth of contracts daily and earn $0.60!

✅ Zero barriers to entry: No hardware or maintenance required, suitable for both beginners and experts

✅ Multi-currency support: BTC, ETH, DOGE, USDT, XRP, SOL, USDC, and more

✅ Multi-layered security: Cold wallet custody + SSL encryption + AIG commercial insurance

Conclusion: Seize the opportunity and participate in the next wave of “digital wealth engine”

The mainstreaming of crypto assets has become an irreversible trend. The Genius Act not only brings policy dividends but also marks the beginning of a new global digital financial revolution. Choosing a legal, secure, and stable platform like SWL Miner is the best way for ordinary users to earn daily passive digital income.

Whether you hold BTC, DOGE, or XRP, or have yet to enter the crypto world, now is the golden opportunity to start your “smart mining + passive income” journey.

Visit the official website now to start the experience:

🌐 Official website:https://swlminer.com

📩Email: [email protected]