Tensions between India and Pakistan have existed for decades, fueled by territorial disputes, cultural differences, and a history of conflict. These long-standing hostilities have led both countries to develop substantial military forces, capable of engaging in a variety of operations. With both nations being nuclear powers, the potential for full-scale warfare between them remains a constant concern. The recent spike in hostilities, especially after the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir and the missile strikes that followed, has once again brought their military capabilities into the global spotlight.

In recent years, both India and Pakistan have expanded their defense capabilities, with varying degrees of military spending, technological advancements, and strategic posturing. While both countries rely on defense imports, they also continue to invest in indigenous defense technologies. As such, a comparison of their military strength provides valuable insight into the balance of power between the two nuclear-armed rivals. This article delves into key aspects of their military forces, including defense spending, air and land capabilities, naval assets, and nuclear arsenals.

India’s Military Spending and Defense Programs

India has long been committed to modernizing its military forces, driven by concerns over both regional instability and the need to maintain readiness in the face of potential threats from both Pakistan and China. As one of the largest defense spenders globally, India has earmarked substantial investments to enhance its military capabilities in the coming years.

According to a report by GlobalData, India’s defense spending is expected to rise significantly, with projections estimating total defense expenditure, including pensions, to reach $415.9 billion from 2025 to 2029. This commitment to defense spending is reflected in a variety of programs aimed at upgrading India’s military equipment. Key acquisitions include the procurement of nuclear-powered attack submarines, advanced frigates, multi-role fighter aircraft like the Rafale and Tejas Mark 1A, and the indigenous Zorawar main battle tank. These investments are geared towards reducing India’s reliance on foreign defense imports and enhancing its ability to fight a two-front war.

In contrast, Pakistan’s defense budget is far smaller but still growing steadily. According to GlobalData, Pakistan’s annual defense budget is projected to reach $10 billion by 2028, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.5%. Despite the relatively modest defense budget, Pakistan has focused on securing its borders and maintaining internal stability. This has been particularly crucial in light of the volatile geopolitical situation in the region, including its tense relationship with India and the ongoing threat of separatist movements within Pakistan. Notably, Pakistan has pursued a range of military procurement deals with China, including advanced fighter jets and multi-role aircraft, such as the J-10C and JF-17 Block-3.

Air Capabilities: India’s Dominance and Pakistan’s Strategic Adjustments

Air superiority is one of the most critical elements of modern warfare, and both India and Pakistan have developed sizeable air forces. India’s air force is one of the most advanced in the region, with a diverse fleet of fixed-wing combat aircraft. The backbone of India’s air combat capability is its fleet of approximately 220 Su-30 Mk1 fighters, which were delivered between 2002 and 2021. These Russian-origin aircraft are complemented by the acquisition of 36 Rafale multirole fighter jets from France, delivered between 2020 and 2022. The Rafale is a 4.5-generation platform with advanced avionics and weapon systems, putting India’s air force on par with some of the best-equipped forces in the world.

In contrast, Pakistan’s air force is significantly smaller and less advanced. The country’s fleet includes older models such as the F-16A/B Fighting Falcons and Mirage 2000 jets. However, in recent years, Pakistan has increasingly turned to China for defense equipment, particularly in the realm of air combat. The Pakistan Aeronautical Complex, in collaboration with Chinese manufacturers, has produced the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role fighter aircraft, which now forms the core of Pakistan’s air fleet. Pakistan also introduced the J-10C fighter in 2022, a more advanced platform compared to the JF-17, adding new capabilities to its air force.

While India’s air force is more technologically advanced, Pakistan has continued to focus on strengthening its air defense capabilities through the acquisition of modern fighters and the development of its domestic aviation industry. However, India’s superior number of advanced fighters and larger fleet size gives it a significant edge in terms of air power.

Land Forces: Armored Vehicles and Artillery

The land forces of both India and Pakistan are heavily equipped with armored vehicles, artillery, and infantry fighting vehicles, reflecting the longstanding tension along their shared border. India’s Army maintains one of the largest and most well-equipped ground forces in the region, with a mix of indigenous and imported weapon systems. One of the key components of India’s armored forces is the BMP-II infantry fighting vehicle, with more than 2,000 units in service. These vehicles, designed in Russia, are crucial for infantry support and have been modified for local conditions.

India’s main battle tank (MBT) fleet includes a mix of Russian-origin T-90S tanks and indigenous Arjun Mk1A tanks. The Arjun, developed by India’s Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), is a modern and heavily armored tank designed to provide India with a homegrown alternative to foreign MBTs. India also fields the K9A1 self-propelled howitzers (SPH), a more mobile and modern artillery platform, as well as sophisticated ground-based air defense systems such as the Russian S-400 and the Israeli Barak-8 systems.

Pakistan, on the other hand, has also invested heavily in armored vehicles and artillery, though its land forces are primarily equipped with Chinese-origin platforms. Pakistan’s MBT fleet consists mainly of the Al Khalid-1, a Chinese-designed tank co-developed with Pakistan’s Heavy Industries Taxila. This is supplemented by other Chinese-made vehicles like the VT-4. Pakistan also maintains a significant number of self-propelled howitzers, including the US-made M109A5 155mm guns, which are used for artillery bombardments along the border.

In terms of ground-based air defense, Pakistan has developed an integrated system that includes the long-range HQ-9/P missile system, with a claimed intercept range of up to 125 km, as well as shorter-range systems like the LY-80 for medium threats. While both countries have strong artillery and air defense capabilities, India’s technological advancements in armor and artillery give it an edge in land-based operations.

Naval Capabilities: Submarines and Surface Combatants

While both India and Pakistan maintain naval forces, the strategic focus of their respective navies differs significantly. India, with its larger economy and more extensive coastline, has placed a strong emphasis on expanding its naval capabilities, particularly in the realm of submarine warfare. India is one of the top five global spenders on nuclear-powered submarines, with an estimated $34.6 billion projected for procurement between 2024 and 2034. India currently operates a fleet of diesel-electric submarines and has plans to acquire six nuclear-powered attack submarines under its Project 75-Alpha program.

India’s navy also operates two aircraft carriers: the INS Vikrant, the country’s first domestically built carrier, and the INS Vikramaditya, a former Soviet Kiev-class carrier. These carriers provide India with a formidable power projection capability, enabling it to deploy air assets over a large area. The Indian Navy’s surface fleet includes modern destroyers and corvettes, such as the Project 15/A/B class destroyers and Kamorta-class corvettes.

In contrast, Pakistan’s navy is significantly smaller and lacks the capabilities of India’s maritime forces. Pakistan does not operate any aircraft carriers or amphibious assault ships, and its surface combatant fleet is relatively modest. However, Pakistan has focused on bolstering its naval capabilities with the acquisition of four Type 054A/P frigates from China, along with four F-22P frigates produced jointly by Chinese and Pakistani shipyards. Pakistan’s submarine fleet is also limited, primarily consisting of aging Agosta-class diesel-electric submarines.

While India’s navy is far superior in terms of size and technological capability, Pakistan continues to invest in modernizing its maritime forces, particularly through its partnership with China.

Nuclear Capabilities: A Dangerous Deterrent

Perhaps the most critical factor in the military comparison between India and Pakistan is their nuclear capabilities. Both countries are nuclear-armed states, though neither has signed the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT). According to the Arms Control Association, both India and Pakistan possess approximately 170 nuclear warheads each, with both countries pursuing a range of delivery systems, including ballistic missiles.

India’s nuclear deterrent is based on a “No First Use” policy, which aims to use nuclear weapons only in retaliation to a nuclear attack. India has developed a range of nuclear-capable ballistic missiles, including the Agni series, which can target distant locations with high precision. Pakistan, on the other hand, has pursued a policy of “First Use” in response to India’s nuclear arsenal and has developed a range of tactical and strategic nuclear weapons to ensure a credible deterrent.

While both countries maintain nuclear arsenals, the risk of a full-scale nuclear exchange remains a significant concern. The presence of these weapons acts as a deterrent, but also escalates the stakes of any military confrontation, ensuring that both nations are aware of the potential consequences of direct conflict.