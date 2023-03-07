Indian-American Admits to Nearly $20 Million Fraud Scheme in US

Nikesh Ajay Patel, a 38-year-old Indian-American, has pleaded guilty to charges related to a nearly USD 20 million fraud scheme. The fraud was carried out while he was on federal pretrial release for another crime. Patel was charged with 13 counts, including conspiracy to commit wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, and money laundering.

The US Attorney’s Office in the Middle District of Florida stated that Patel faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in federal prison for each count of conspiracy and wire fraud and up to 20 years imprisonment for each money laundering count. However, his sentencing date has not yet been scheduled, according to Attorney Roger B. Handberg.

Court documents reveal that Patel was charged in 2014 by the US Attorney’s Office in the Northern District of Illinois for a USD 179 million fraud scheme. He was arrested and released on bond. For several years after his release, Patel claimed that he was cooperating with authorities and using his business skills to repay some of what he owed.

The case highlights the severity of white-collar crimes and the potential consequences for those who engage in such illegal activities. It also underscores the importance of appropriate legal action and the need for strict enforcement of the law to prevent individuals from taking advantage of the system.

How Nikesh Ajay Patel Scammed Authorities?

Nikesh Ajay Patel, a 38-year-old Indian-American, has pleaded guilty to charges related to a fraud scheme that earned him almost $20 million while on federal pretrial release for a previous crime. According to court documents, Patel created fraudulent loan documents claiming that a bank in Miami had authorized loans for converting rural hotels into assisted living facilities.

Patel then applied to the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) to guarantee the loans, and subsequently sold the guaranteed portion of the fake loans to the Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation.

Patel executed this scheme three times, receiving nearly $20 million in proceeds, some of which he used to pay his restitution, but he was saving most of it to flee the US. Patel was arrested at the airport in Kissimmee, Florida, three days before his sentencing in 2018.

He had chartered a flight to Ecuador and planned to request political asylum there. Instead, his bond was revoked, and he was transported to the Northern District of Illinois, where he was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for his case in that district.

Patel’s actions demonstrate the need for greater scrutiny and oversight of financial transactions and the importance of effective law enforcement to bring perpetrators of financial crimes to justice. Additionally, the publicity surrounding the case may serve as a deterrent to others considering similar fraudulent activities.