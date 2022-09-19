Indian Army installs Satellite Based Internet on Siachen Glacier

According to recent reports, the Indian army has been successful in installing satellite-based internet on the Siachen glacier which is at 19,016 feet. Go through the entire article to learn more about this interesting piece of news.

About the installation

The Indian army was successful in installing satellite-based internet on Siachen Glacier. Indian Army’s Fire & Fury Corps took to their official Twitter handle and shared an image of the same. “Satellite-based internet service activated on the #SiachenGlacier at 19,061 feet, the World’s Highest Battlefield, by the Siachen Signallers,” read the caption. The Indian army’s wing further said, “Always Through.” “Congratulations on setting up a communication channel. Today connectivity is the key to success. This will help the soldiers also talk to loved ones back home,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote that: “That’s a great achievement.” “Congratulations on setting up a communication channel. Today, connectivity is the key to success. This will help the soldiers also talk to loved ones back home,” another user wrote. The Indian Army claimed that have successfully installed the internet on the world’s highest battlefield.

About Siachen Glacier

Siachen Glacier is located in the Himalayas in the Karakoram range. It is very popular because it is one of the reasons for the India-Pakistan conflict. It is known for being the longest glacier in Karakoram, There is a lot of military from India and Pakistan on this glacier. Except for them, this glacier is completely isolated and has very less road connectivity. The internet satellite that has been put on this glacier will be given internet by BBNL which stands for Bharat Broadband Network Limited. This internet service provider will be giving internet to the army at such a high altitude.

Invitation to the Indian Defense Industry

According to various reports, on 18th September, the Indian army invited the Indian Defense Industry to give them critical procurement equipment. “Indian Army invites Indian defense industry to offer critical defense equipment for emergency procurement. Proposals fielded for guns, missiles, drones, counter-drone, loiter munition, communication &optical systems, specialist Vehicles, engg equipment & alt energy resources,” Indian Army said. The equipment that the army has asked for includes guns, missiles, drones, etc. The Indian army also said that there will be a specific timeline to procure this equipment. It has given the defense industry a period of 6 months to deliver this equipment to them. This agreement has been done through a contract.