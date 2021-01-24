Finance Minister of India, Nirmala Sitharaman announced on Saturday i.e., January 23 launched a mobile application for Union Budget for the Financial year 2021-22. Such technological advancement has not been done before by the Indian government but due to the unprecedented situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, this time the Union Budget will be completely paperless.

According to sources, the Union Budget mobile application has been developed by the NIC or National Informatics Centre under the DEA- Department of Economic Affairs. The application will be available in English and Hindi languages and as mentioned in a report by Financial Express, the Union Budget mobile application will consist of over 14 union budget documents enabling the whole process to be completely paperless. Finance Bill, DG- Demand for Grants, Annual Financial Statement and other several documents will be broadly available on the new government mobile app.

On January 23, the Ministry of Finance made the announcement on Twitter mentioning the launch of the Union Budget Mobile App that enables Members of Parliaments, businesses and the general public to have complete, anytime hassle-free access to the Union Budget of Financial Year 2021-22.

As mentioned by the Ministry of Finance, the mobile application will have a user-friendly interface with some highlight features including search, downloading, zoom in and zoom out, table of contents, bidirectional scrolling and external links, as mentioned in a report by Financial Express.

The Union Budget Mobile Application can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store for all of your devices. Reports also mention that the link to download the app will also be available on the Union Budget website. All official government websites will have (.gov.in) as a suffix, so stay safe on the internet.

Technology has been advancing in all sectors and with several government initiatives that promote digital consumer usage, having a completely paperless Budget Union process is a safe way to go about things during a global pandemic.

The COVD-19 pandemic has certainly boosted India’s digital consumption and usage, amidst the pandemic-induces nation-wide lockdowns, this phenomenon of digital services and mobile-first start-ups have accelerated phenomenally. This initiative of launching a Union Budget Mobile Application will go down in India’s history as this has never happened before with the government of India.

Having everything on your mobile devices makes life fairly easy and with the government launching official applications now, having access to official notices and documents will become a seamless and hassle-free experience for the people of India.