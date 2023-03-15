Indian government receives revised shareholding pattern of NDTV

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has recently shared the revised shareholding pattern and the names of the proposed new directors of NDTV with the Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance.

This development comes after the Adani Group acquired a controlling stake of 64.71% in NDTV last year. As per the Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022, NDTV had informed the Ministry about the change in its shareholding pattern.

According to the Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur’s written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Home Affairs is still waiting to grant security clearance for the proposed new directors. NDTV had also submitted details of the proposed new directors to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for approval.

The move to seek security clearance for the new directors indicates the government’s concern for national security, especially when it comes to media organizations. The Indian government has been taking measures to tighten its grip over the country’s media landscape, including bringing digital media and streaming services under its regulatory framework.

The acquisition of a controlling stake in NDTV by the Adani Group, one of India’s largest conglomerates, has raised concerns about media ownership concentration and editorial independence.