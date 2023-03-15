Blackstone acquires event software provider Cvent for $4.6 billion

The recent acquisition of Cvent Holding Corp by Blackstone Inc for $4.6 billion highlights the ongoing trend of private equity firms seeking to acquire technology companies at lower valuations.

This has been fueled by the decline in technology stocks, which has made companies in this sector more attractive to private equity suitors.

Cvent was previously valued at $5.3 billion in 2021 when it went public in a merger with a blank-check acquisition company. However, the decline in its share price by 34% last year presented an opportunity for Blackstone to acquire the company at a more favorable price.

Blackstone’s offer of $8.50 per share represents a 29% premium from the day before reports of the potential deal emerged. This offer gives Cvent an equity value of $4.15 billion, which is lower than its previous valuation. Despite this, Cvent’s shares increased by approximately 12% to $8.29 on the day the deal was announced.

The rejection of Blackstone’s initial offer of $3.9 billion by Cvent, which was exploring a sale that could value it at around $4 billion, indicates the level of competition among private equity firms seeking to acquire technology companies.

Why Cvent is acquired by Blackstone?

The acquisition by Blackstone highlights the current market environment, where private equity firms are looking to capitalize on lower valuations in the technology sector.

The deal also demonstrates the importance of timing in private equity investments, where firms seek to acquire companies at the most opportune moments in order to maximize returns.

Cvent’s financial performance in 2022 was characterized by a larger loss of $100.3 million, compared to $86.1 million the previous year. This financial report was released on the same day that Blackstone announced its acquisition of the company for $4.6 billion.

Despite the potential impact of a recession on Cvent’s operations, its founder and CEO, Rajeev Aggarwal, stated in November that the company expected to expand its market share.

The announcement that Blackstone secured a credit facility of $1 billion to finance the acquisition of Cvent highlights the financial resources that private equity firms are able to leverage to acquire companies in the current market environment.

The acquisition of Cvent and the company’s financial performance in 2022 underscore the importance of financial stability and strategic planning for companies operating in the technology sector.

Cvent is a cloud-based software company that provides a wide range of services related to event management and planning. Its software is designed to assist businesses in managing the entire event lifecycle, including the planning, promotion, and execution of events.

Cvent’s solutions cover various types of events, such as conferences, trade shows, meetings, and other corporate events. The company is based in Tysons, Virginia and went public in after merging with a blank-check acquisition company.