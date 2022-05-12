Indian government reverses its stance, calls out Twitter, Facebook for ‘censorship’

According to Bloomberg, the Indian government has revised its stance, blaming Twitter Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. for removing accounts that breach the community guidelines of the social media companies.

According to persons familiar with the situation, the Ministry of Information Technology stated in a court filing last week that Twitter’s decision to suspend lawyer Sanjay Hegde’s account roughly three years ago violated the Indian constitution and free expression rights.

The government’s present attitude contrasts with a 2019 filing in which it stated that the dispute was between Hegde and Twitter.

A decision in this batch of cases before the Delhi High Court could determine digital companies’ censorship powers in the country of more than 1.3 billion people, at a time when Elon Musk’s opinions on content moderation are in the spotlight globally, according to Bloomberg.

While the Indian constitution recognizes the right to free expression, it also prohibits the expression or publication of anything that endangers India’s security, public order, or “decency.”

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has implemented a slew of new IT regulations that go beyond this. They compel social media sites to warn users not to publish anything defamatory, obscene, invading another person’s privacy, inciting gambling, detrimental to a kid, or “patently untrue or deceptive,” among other things.

Platforms are required to remove such content if the government requires it. The guidelines also require platforms to identify the originating source of content shared online or forwarded among users via messaging apps. If the platforms do not comply, company officials may face criminal charges.

These rules, according to tech corporations, infringe their users’ freedom of expression and privacy and amount to censorship. Proponents of free speech caution that such rules are prone to politicization and could be used to target government critics.

However, India, with a population of over 1.4 billion people, is one of the most important marketplaces for tech companies. The country’s hundreds of millions of internet users present a golden opportunity for companies like Twitter and Facebook, especially because they are not permitted to operate in China.

And the Indian government, like many others throughout the world, is well aware of this.

Though India’s 23.6 million accounts represent less than 2% of the population, the platform wields enormous power because to its use by the urban elite, politicians, cultural icons, athletes, and other celebrities, according to experts.