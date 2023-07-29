Indian Supreme Court presses for crypto regulation pressuring the government

With the growing global significance of crypto-assets, the need for well-crafted regulatory structures is gaining paramount importance. In a noteworthy move, the Indian Supreme Court presses for crypto regulation and proactively engaged in seeking solutions within this domain. The court has voiced apprehensions regarding the existing regulatory ambiguity and is urging the Union Government to take more resolute steps in formulating comprehensive cryptocurrency legislation.

As per a Hindustan Times report, the justices have openly scrutinized the government’s stance on the emerging sector. They are emphatically calling on the government to establish a national-level agency dedicated to investigating crypto-related criminal cases.

Demand for a National-Level Regulatory Authority Grows

During a direct interaction with the Union Government, Justices Surya Kant and Dipankar Datta expressed their concerns, stating, “Unfortunately, you still don’t have any law.” The justices emphasized the necessity of establishing a centralized agency capable of comprehending and conducting proper investigations in cryptocurrency-related cases.

“In the national interest, we urge you to identify a national specialized agency,” they added, indicating their reservations about the effectiveness of lower-level enforcement agencies in handling the intricacies of digital currency cases.

The justices raised questions about the competence of police constables, assistant sub-inspectors, or sub-inspectors in conducting investigations in this domain, emphasizing the need for experienced investigators well-versed in the complexities and technical aspects of digital currencies.

Demand for a Legislative Framework for Cryptocurrencies

The justices were direct in their call for a legislative mechanism that the government could use to effectively handle cases involving cryptocurrency transactions. The bench questioned, “Without a mechanism, how can you investigate and apprehend offenders? After all, it concerns the country’s money, which is being misappropriated.”

Highlighting the national significance of the issue, the Supreme Court bench raised the question of who holds the responsibility to prevent potential misuse of cryptocurrencies. The justices expressed their hope that the government would proactively propose a solution to address the lack of regulation. Meanwhile, the global cryptocurrency market has shown a positive trend in the past 24 hours, with key cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum experiencing slight increases of 0.6% and 0.7%, respectively.

As a result, the entire digital currency market has witnessed an approximate increase of $10 billion in value over the past day, driving its total valuation to an estimated $1.147 trillion at the time of writing. Significantly, India has remained a region with reservations about digital currency; however, the country has displayed a growing interest in developing its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), known as the digital rupee. In a recent report, the Reserve Bank of India urged more financial institutions to adopt the nation’s digital currency.

As the crypto market continues to grow and gain traction, India stands at a crucial juncture to shape its approach, striking a delicate balance between fostering innovation, safeguarding investor interests, and addressing potential risks. Swift and decisive action is required to position India at the forefront of the crypto revolution, benefiting its economy and financial landscape in the digital age.

As the Indian Supreme Court presses for crypto regulation, it highlights the urgency for the government to establish a comprehensive and balanced regulatory framework. As cryptocurrencies gain global relevance, the need for effective oversight becomes increasingly important to protect investors and ensure financial stability. The court’s call for a national-level agency for investigating crypto-related criminal cases emphasizes the complexities and inadequacies of current enforcement agencies. The government’s push for a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) indicates a growing interest in embracing digital innovation while maintaining control over the monetary system.

