It’s official: MachineGames, the company behind Wolfenstein, has finally given us a first peek at the much-anticipated Indiana Jones game, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which will launch later this year.

With himself buried up to his shoulders in the desert, Indiana is in a bit of a pickle as we get our first proper look at the game. The trailer doesn’t end there, even if we never see how precisely he escapes that one. Though played by Troy Baker, Indiana looks to have a lot of Harrison Ford’s physical characteristics as he shoots Nazis, investigates temples, trips opponents with his trademark whip, and unearths secrets hidden in tombs and behind statues. Yes, he does have his recognizable whip, which he may use for decoys, fighting, and moving about.

We are informed that the game begins at Marshall College and takes place in between The Last Crusade and Raiders of the Lost Ark. When Indiana investigates a weird sound, he discovers a huge guy taking an antique. His quest to solve the riddle leads him to investigate what’s going on, which leads him to the Vatican and, subsequently, Egypt and the Himalayas, where he visits historic monuments.

What MachineGames informed?

According to MachineGames, The Great Circle aims to be a cinematic and action-packed game that stays true to the original films’ vibe. For the more physically demanding parts, they employed a large number of stunt performers. The gameplay mostly consists of first-person action, with brief third-person sequences added for a more theatrical effect. Grammy-nominated composer Gordy Haab strives to capture the spirit of John Williams’ score in his musical compositions.

We also got to have a glimpse of the intelligent antagonist Emmerich Voss, who is fixated on mind control, and the secondary protagonist Gina, an investigative journalist with a personal interest in the mystery Indiana is pursuing.

Sadly, MachineGames hasn’t released anything since announcing their Indiana Jones endeavors in January of 2021. We now know that Todd Howard is producing it alongside Lucasfilm and that although it was once planned for a PS5 release, Xbox’s acquisition of Zenimax will mean that it will only be available on the Xbox system. The indication that the game will be named Indiana Jones and the Great Circle that a fan discovered last week turned out to be accurate, perhaps implying that additional trademarks for Galactic Circle and Circle of Resistance that were filed around the same time may also eventually come to fruition.

