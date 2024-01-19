After much anticipation, X, the platform previously recognized as Twitter, is officially introducing audio and video calls. The announcement, confirmed by X owner Elon Musk, marks a significant step in realizing Musk’s vision of transforming the platform into the ultimate “everything app.”

User Notifications and Settings

Users on X are now encountering notifications upon opening the app, declaring, “Audio and video calls are here!” Alongside this, a new feature has been added within the app’s settings – the “Enable audio and video calling” toggle. Users are given the flexibility to customize their preferences, deciding who they are comfortable receiving calls from. Options include allowing calls from individuals in their address book, those they follow, verified users, or a combination of these. Making a call involves opening a direct message with another user, selecting the phone icon in the top right corner, and choosing between an audio or video call.

Elon Musk’s Confirmation about the Audio and Video Calls

In a post on X, Elon Musk officially confirmed the rollout of audio and video calls, emphasizing that it is an “early version” of the feature. Musk’s persistent hints at integrating such communication features align with his overarching goal of evolving X into an all-encompassing “everything app.” Musk has previously outlined plans for this feature to be available across iOS, Android, Mac, and PC, eliminating the need for a phone number.

The extent of the rollout and whether non-Premium users can access the audio and video calls feature remains unclear. Last month, Chris Messina, the inventor of hashtags and an open-source advocate, uncovered code within X suggesting that users might need to subscribe to X’s Premium service to unlock this functionality. As of now, X has not responded to The Verge’s inquiry for clarification on this matter.

Elon Musk’s Global Vision

Elon Musk, known for his ambitious plans, has hinted at the possibility of charging all users a yearly fee to access the platform. The implementation has already commenced in New Zealand and the Philippines, where users are being charged $1 per year. This move signals Musk’s broader strategy to monetize the platform while potentially offering an ad-free experience to paying subscribers.

Elon Musk’s pursuit of turning X into the “everything app” involves incorporating various features and services beyond traditional microblogging. The addition of audio and video calls aligns with Musk’s vision to create a comprehensive platform that fulfills diverse user needs. The rollout of these communication features positions X as a multifaceted tool for social interactions, potentially challenging existing communication platforms.

Audio and Video Calls: User Experience and Customization

The new audio and video calls feature on X emphasizes user customization, allowing individuals to choose their preferred settings for incoming calls. This approach aims to enhance the overall user experience and reflects Musk’s commitment to providing flexibility within the platform. The ability to manage calls based on relationships with other users, be it those in the address book or verified accounts, contributes to a tailored and user-centric communication environment.

The speculation around the Premium subscription requirement for certain features raises questions about X’s monetization strategy and how users will respond to potential paywalls. As Musk experiments with charging nominal fees in select regions, the broader user community’s reaction will be a crucial factor in shaping the platform’s future direction.

As X continues to evolve and Musk’s vision for the “everything app” takes shape, users can anticipate further developments and enhancements. The global expansion of features, potential adjustments to subscription models, and responses from diverse user communities will play pivotal roles in determining X’s success as it strives to redefine the social media landscape.