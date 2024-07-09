Indiana’s troopers are facing a mechanical nightmare with their brand-new fleet of Dodge Durangos. Just over a year into service, a significant portion of these police vehicles are succumbing to a critical engine defect, leaving the state police scrambling for solutions.

The culprit? Faulty oil coolers. These components, designed to regulate engine temperature, are apparently malfunctioning and allowing engine oil to mix with coolant. This hazardous combination, nicknamed the “milkshake” by mechanics due to its appearance, spells disaster for the engine. Affected vehicles are experiencing catastrophic breakdowns, requiring extensive repairs or even complete engine replacements.

According to a report from Automotive News, 39 out of the Indiana State Police’s 219 Dodge Durango Pursuit vehicles have already been sidelined by this issue. Experts fear this might be just the tip of the iceberg, with many more Durangos potentially facing the same fate.

The situation is causing significant headaches for the Indiana State Police. Not only are they dealing with a reduced operational capacity, but the downtime and potential repair costs are putting a strain on their budget. Troopers are being forced to use alternative vehicles, which may not be as well-equipped for high-speed pursuits or K-9 unit operations.

“These Durangos were supposed to be a significant upgrade for our department,” said Lieutenant John Rodriguez of the Indiana State Police. “Their performance and capacity were crucial for our daily operations. Now, we’re left with a fleet that’s unreliable and frankly, unsafe.”

Potential Design Flaw in Dodge Durangos Under Investigation Amid Safety Concerns

The source of the problem remains under investigation. Some speculate it could be a faulty batch of oil coolers, while others worry it might be a more systemic design flaw with the Dodge Durangos themselves.

“We are aware of the situation with the Indiana State Police’s Dodge Durangos and are actively investigating the cause,” said a spokesperson for Stellantis, the parent company of Dodge. “Our priority is the safety of law enforcement officers and we are committed to working with the Indiana State Police to find a resolution.”

The situation has drawn attention beyond Indiana. Police departments across the country that have recently purchased or are considering Dodge Durangos for their fleets are closely monitoring the situation. A potential large-scale recall could be on the horizon if the issue is deemed widespread.

Beyond the immediate concerns, this incident raises questions about the quality control and reliability of police vehicles. Police cars and SUVs are subjected to demanding conditions, often pushed to their limits during high-speed chases and emergency situations. A malfunction that can lead to complete engine failure poses a serious risk to not only officers but also civilians on the road.

The Indiana State Police are urging Dodge to expedite their investigation and provide a swift solution. In the meantime, they are left with a fleet in disarray and the hope that a permanent fix can be found before more vehicles are sidelined.