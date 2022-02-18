India’s BrahMos supersonic cruise missile successfully test-fired from INS Visakhapatnam. It is a naval variant of the advanced cruise missile from a stealth guided-missile destroyer of the Indian Navy. After the test firing the warship not reached Vishakapatnam to further take part in the President’s Fleet Review.

In the Indian Navy warships, BrahMos is the main weapon system. It has been deployed on almost all of its surface platforms. Additionally, its underwater version is also currently under development, which will be used by submarines in India and also is offered for export to friendly foreign nations.

#WATCH | Indian Navy’s warship INS Visakhapatnam carried out a test firing of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile off the western seaboard. The warship has now reached Visakhapatnam to take part in President’s Fleet Review on February 21 pic.twitter.com/qsYUi1QHgf — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2022

The DRDO tweeted earlier, “Advanced sea to sea variant of BrahMos Supersonic Cruise missile was tested from INS Visakhapatnam today. The missile hit the designated target ship precisely,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the successful launch of the missile reconfirmed the robustness of the Indian Navy’s “mission readiness.” Singh tweeted, “The robustness of @indiannavy mission readiness is reconfirmed today after the successful launch of the advanced version of BrahMos Missile from INS Vishakhapatnam today. I congratulate the wonderful teamwork of @indiannavy @DRDO_India & @BrahMosMissile,”

BrahMos Aerospace

BrahMos Aerospace is an India-Russian joint venture. It produces the supersonic cruise missile that can be launched from various platforms like submarines, ships, aircraft, or from land. BrahMos missile flies at almost three times the speed of sound, i.e. at a speed of 2.8 Mach.

Prior to this test fire, the Indian Navy successfully test-fired the BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile on January 11 this year. It also took place from INS Vishakapatnam. The missile was able to hit the target with pinpoint accuracy. Furthermore, back on December 8, 2021, India test-fired an air version of the Supersonic Cruise Missile. It was from the integrated test range of Chandipur, off the coast of Odisha. Additionally, the Indian Air Force test-fired the air version from a Sukhoi fighter aircraft on October 30, 2020. The BrahMos missile is being integrated on over 40 Sukhoi fighter jets by IAF.

The BrahMos Supersonic Cruise Missile has been deployed from all the three arms of the Indian Armed Forces, the Indian Army, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Navy. It is being produced by BrahMos Aerospace, a joint venture between Russia and India. These missile deployment locations have been part of strategic ways by India along India’s border with China in Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh. Finally, it is being sent for President fleet review, after setting the mark of 75 years of Indian Navy’s service to the country with the test fire.