Electric vehicles (EVs) are becoming a key component of India’s sustainable transportation goals as the nation rapidly moves towards a cleaner, greener future. Now that there are more than 45 lakh EVs registered on Indian roads, attention is turning to creative charging options that can keep up with the rising demand. An important step in India’s path toward technical independence has been taken with the unveiling of an indigenous wireless EV charger by the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) and Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT), Nagpur.

Wireless Charging, Made in India

An important step toward hassle-free EV charging is the wireless charger created by C-DAC and VNIT for commercial use. This 1.5kW charger can effectively power a 4.8kWh onboard battery pack at 48V with 30A current, reaching up to 90% charge in under three hours—all without putting in a single wire—when it is powered by a regular 230V, 50Hz single-phase AC supply.

Energy can go wirelessly from the charger pad to the car thanks to the system’s resonant inductive coupling. Particularly in urban and fleet use scenarios where frequent charging is crucial, this makes the charging procedure safer, easier, and more convenient.

Safety First: Advanced Tech at the Core

This domestic charger is unique not only because it is convenient but also because it has strong safety measures. It combines open-circuit and short-circuit protection, which is essential for equipment longevity and user safety.

Silicon carbide-based Metal-Oxide-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) running at 88 kHz form the charger’s core. The system is more robust and energy-efficient thanks to these cutting-edge components, which are renowned for their high efficiency, improved thermal performance, and dependability. This combination of performance and safety guarantees that the charger can withstand everyday use without sacrificing dependability or quality.

Technology Transfer for Real-World Impact

The breakthrough innovation hasn’t remained confined to labs. According to S Krishnan, Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the wireless charger’s technology has been successfully transferred to an Indian company for commercial production. This step will not only facilitate mass deployment but also open new avenues for startups and industries in the EV space.

By keeping the development and manufacturing within India, the project also aligns strongly with the ‘Make in India’ and ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) missions.

Policy Support: The Engine Behind the EV Revolution

The Indian government is proactively driving the EV agenda through supportive policies and strategic programs. One such initiative is the National Mission on Power Electronics Technology (NaMPET) under which this wireless charger was developed.

The Ministry of Electronics and IT has signed agreements with industry partners to commercialize various indigenous technologies, ensuring that public R&D translates into products that reach the market.

Further support comes from the PM E-DRIVE scheme and the Payment Security Mechanism (PSM), both designed to create a secure ecosystem for EV adoption and manufacturing. Additionally, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on EVs has been reduced from 12% to 5%, making them more affordable for Indian consumers.

Looking Ahead: Charging India’s Green Future

India’s EV adoption is accelerating, and advancements like wireless charging will be vital in determining the direction of mobility in the future. In addition to showcasing Indian intellect and engineering prowess, this achievement by C-DAC and VNIT shows how innovation in the public sector may spur growth in the commercial sector.

India is not only getting ready for an electric future, but is spearheading it thanks to its own technology, strong government support, and quickly expanding EV base.

Conclusion

The launch of India’s own wireless EV charger is more than simply a technology first; it also signifies the country’s growing confidence in indigenous innovation to solve global problems. By fusing cutting-edge research with real-world implementation and offering robust government backing, India is laying the foundation for a self-sufficient and sustainable mobility ecosystem. As the EV revolution gains momentum, such advancements will be crucial to guaranteeing that electric mobility is not only reasonably priced but also safer, more intelligent, and seamlessly integrated into daily life.