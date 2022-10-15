India’s Pravaig electric SUV “Extinction” to have 500km range

Pravaig is a Bengaluru-based startup has is working on developing and manufacturing its upcoming SUV. The name of the vehicle is yet to be confirmed, however, it is known to be called “Extinction”. According to the company, the vehicle can drive up to a range of more than 500km with a top speed of over 200kmph. It can reach up to 0-100 kmph in 4.3 seconds.

In profile, the SUV has a sharply raked front and rear windscreen, and flared front fenders. A twin sunroof is also visible. At the rear, the tail-lights stretch across the SUV with a fine red LED strip topping it. Pravaig says the electric SUV will have a range above 500km and a top speed of over 200kph, as well as fast charging capabilities. Other features that could be expected are bits the company had announced for its Extinction sedan, like a PM 2.5 air filtration system, and a premium sound system from French firm Devialet. The company had in the past also said its product would secure a 5-star crash rating. Not much else is known so far, thus it remains to be seen what the company’s plans are for itself and its products, and its business model.

Company info

Pravaig was founded in 2011 in Jaipur and began making specialist off-road buggies and had secured the backing of the Eren Group from France, a company active in the field of renewable energy. It is currently based in Bengaluru where it has set up its corporate office and engineering center.