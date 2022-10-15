Audi Urban purifier to clean air while charging or driving

Audi is going to include Audi Urban Purified in its vehicles to help improve air quality in big cities. It will remove harmful particulates and clean air while the car is being charged or while driving. With particulate pollution being a major problem in large urban centers, Audi is working on a solution.

It has enlisted the help of one of its suppliers, Mann+Hummel, an industry leader in filtration, and so far the system has reportedly performed very well under testing. Audi launched a pilot program to test out this technology in the real world in 2020, and it will keep running until 2024. According to Fabian Groh, Project Manager in Attachment System Development at Audi, such systems may even become mandatory in new cars at some point. He notes that “This particulate filter is an example of our pursuit of innovation for everyone’s benefit and successful collaboration with specialized suppliers. We are already doing a lot today on our own initiative. We anticipate it will also become a legal requirement in the future.”

Filtering

Vehicles equipped with this system will filter particles out of the air in two different ways – passively when the vehicle is being driven, and active filtering when charging. Given that these extra filters are placed in the front of the vehicle, air flows naturally into the inlets when on the move, so it doesn’t have to be drawn in through auxiliary means.

When the vehicle is stationary, though, this system of filtration employs a fan that brings air in and forces it through the filters. In this instance, it will basically act like the air purifier you may have in your home, and the manufacturer notes that the vehicle would only clean the air when charging, not every single time you stop, otherwise the fan would presumably drain the battery. Audi says this system has been put through a 50,000-kilometer (31,000-mile) endurance test and that it was found to not affect the functioning of the vehicle in any way. The manufacturer believes that the system is so effective, that it is capable of filtering even more than the vehicle’s share of particles, in other words filtering particles created by other vehicles.

Launched in 2020, the pilot project will run through 2024 when the results will be evaluated. The filter is mounted to the vehicle’s existing frame in the front fascia in front of the radiator, which means only minimal modifications to the design are needed. The filter is controlled by a switchable cooling air inlet, which keeps the fine dust particles stuck in the filter. Audi has been testing the new technology on E-Tron test vehicles.