India’s Top 10 Valuable Celebrities According to Duffs and Phelps

Ranveer Singh improved his brand equity and moved up to a second-place with a brand value of $158.3 million. Fellow actor Akshay Kumar slipped to third place with a brand worth of $139.6 million, swapping places with him.

Alia Bhatt, the youngest superstar in the top ten and currently the most valuable brand ($68.1 million) among female Bollywood actors, comes in fourth place.

M S Dhoni’s brand’s durability was reaffirmed in 2021, a year that saw a significant increase in his value ($61.2 million) from $36.3 million in 2020. He was fifth on the list.

“Dhoni continues to enjoy a massive fan base and has expertly transformed himself out of his pure cricketing image,” Duff & Phelps stated in its assessment.

According to the article, even after retiring from international cricket, Dhoni still has more than 25 companies in his portfolio scattered across industries.

Other Bollywood heavyweights who rose in the rankings include Amitabh Bachchan, who rose from ninth place in 2020 to sixth last year, and Salman Khan, who went up to seventh place.

Deepika Padukone was ranked seventh in 2021, two places lower than she was in 2020.

Meanwhile, Ayushmann Khurrana fell to ninth place from sixth in 2020, while Hrithik Roshan remained at number ten. Shah Rukh Khan’s brand worth plummeted from fourth in 2020 to twelfth in 2021 ($46.3 million).

Sachin Tendulkar, the cricketer, was ranked 11th in the latest list, with a brand worth of $47.4 million.

The overall brand value of India’s top 20 celebrities was $1.2 billion in 2021, representing a 12.9 percent increase over the previous year. By 2020, their entire brand value had fallen by 5% to $1 billion.

“Across enterprises and brands, we are in the midst of the ‘Digital Acceleration 2.0’ period.” “The endorsements have evolved to remain relevant in today’s climate, which necessitates improvisation and scalability,” said Aviral Jain, managing director of Duff & Phelps, a Kroll subsidiary.

“Among celebs, while Virat (Kohli) continues to control the brand value charts, Ranveer, Alia, and Dhoni appear to have struck the right chords with the audience in 2021 given the phenomenal boost in their brand values,” he continued.

The top 20’s total number of product brand endorsements grew to 376 in 2021, up from 357 in 2020.

“This surge was driven by sponsorships in new-age companies, which increased to around 12% of total endorsements.”

Furthermore, this indicates an 8.4% CAGR over the last five years, up from 272 product brands in 2017,” according to the research.

“We see more supporting superstars (athletes other than cricketers) suddenly appearing,” Jain remarked, “because while the pandemic was going on, cinema office releases were very few and sparse.” However, the IPL (Indian Premier League) continued to perform well, and India performed admirably in the Olympic Games.” Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in Tokyo, is a one-of-a-kind talent, while P V Sindhu re-entered the top 20 after earning her second Olympic medal. She finished 20th, with a brand worth of $22 million.

According to Jain, emerging celebrities such as Taapsee Pannu, Kiara Advani, and Sara Ali Khan are on the verge of breaking into the top 20 but have yet to make it. “With the way their endorsement portfolios are growing, and given their millennial following and strong social media presence, we should see at least one or two of them crack the top 20 in the coming year.”

According to the survey, the Indian celebrity endorsement space has undergone a transformation in the recent two years.

It determined that the term “celebrity” no longer refers to only Bollywood actors or A-league cricketers, but also covers a wide spectrum of athletes and social media influencers, as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic’s huge increase in the usage of digital platforms.

1. Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli has been named India’s most valuable celebrity for the fifth year in a row, according to the Duff & Phelps Celebrity Brand Valuation Report 2021, despite a drop in his brand worth to $185.7 million last year from a high of $237.7 million in 2020.

According to the annual report, brand Kohli suffered a dip following the cricketer’s retirement from the ODI and T20 captaincy, as well as “related exchanges” with the Board of Control for Cricket in India and recent on-field results. “However, we think that with the decreased burden that comes with stepping down as captain, Kohli can now focus on what he is known for – his batting – and continue his road to becoming the world’s finest batsman,” the statement continued.

According to the research, with the appropriate on-field performances, brand Kohli may be able to navigate the speculative tracks ahead.

2. Ranveer Singh:

In 2022, Ranveer Singh’s net worth is $30 million and 217 crore Indian rupees. He is one of the highest-paid performers in Bollywood. He is well-known for his fashion sense. Ranveer Singh is a film actor, playback singer, and lyricist.

Ranveer Singh’s net worth is expected to exceed $30 million US by 2022. Films provide the majority of his income. At such a young age, he is involved in a large number of films. Ranveer Singh’s annual salary is Rs. 21 crores. He also receives money from various brand endorsements. Ranveer’s monthly salary is Rs. 2 Crore.

3. Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar’s net worth is $273 million dollars (Rs. 2050 Crore in) 2022: Akshay Kumar, real name Rajiv Hariom Bhatia, is a well-known Indian cinema actor, director, producer, and martial arts, expert. People also refer to him as ‘Akki.’ Akshay Kumar, also known as ‘Khiladion Ke Khiladi,’ executes the majority of the stunts on his own. Fantastic super-romantic style, funny timing, incredible action, strong line delivery, award-winning acting, and today’s second name in Bollywood, Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia, or Akshay Kumar. Akshay has been interested in martial arts since he was a child. He began training with it in the eighth grade.

4. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s net worth is $10 million dollars. Alia Bhatt is the most gorgeous entertainer and one of the most versatile actors in the Hindi mainstream cinema industry, or Bollywood. Mr. Mahesh Bhatt, the daughter of the famous and iconic Indian film director and producer Mr. Mahesh Bhatt, is one of the most gifted performers in the Bollywood film industry.

Alia Bhatt is a Hindi Mainstream Industry actress, professional singer, model, and performer. She was born in the month of March in the year 1993 and currently resides in the city of Mumbai, India.

5. M.S Dhoni

MS Dhoni, one of the most popular and richest cricketers in history, has a long list of companies that he promotes. He is also the proprietor of SEVEN brands, which manufactures sportswear and sneakers. He also owns the Chennai-based football club Chennaiyin FC, the Ranchi-based hockey club Ranchi Rays, and the Supersport World Championship side Mahi Racing Team India.

MS Dhoni’s net worth (in rupees) is estimated to be around 830 crores as of January 2021. The gap between assets and liabilities is referred to as net worth.

6. Amitabh Bachan

In 2022, Amitabh Bachchan’s net worth is estimated to be Rs. 2950 crore ($400 million): The man who revolutionized acting in Indian cinema with his angry young man character has no introduction because his name encapsulates his attitude. He is none other than Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, commonly known to his followers as “Big – B.” Mr. Bachchan is a Bollywood Hindi film actor-producer. His work is admired all across the world.

7. Deepika Padukone:

Deepika Padukone has a net worth of $30 million dollars (Rs. 225 Crore). Because Mumbai is home to many actors and artists, it is also known as the dream city, and Bollywood is where most performers’ dreams come true. Deepika Padukone is one such actor. Most of her producers and directors refer to her as the female Hit Machine. She is one of the busiest actresses not only in Bollywood but also on a global scale.

8. Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s net worth is estimated to be $310 million (Rs. 2255 Crores INR). Today, Salman Khan is the most famous actor in Bollywood, and he is well-known not just in India but also internationally. Salman’s supporters refer to him as Salu Bhai, Bollywood Tiger, Dabangg, Bhaijaan, and more nicknames. Since his boyhood, Salman Khan has had a strong interest in swimming, drawing, and writing. Salman’s compassion has been documented in millions of anecdotes. Salman has benefited millions of individuals while also acting as a friend. Salman Khan has also debuted his friends’ children in Bollywood, dubbed Star Kids.

9. Ayushman Khurana

In the Bollywood industry, he is an Indian actor, singer, and writer. Few Bollywood celebrities have as large a fan base as Ayushmann Khurrana. He is one of Bollywood’s newest emerging stars. He appeared in a number of blockbuster films. Ayushmann has appeared in at least 21 films over his career.

Every year, his flicks set new records. According to Forbes India, Aysuhmann Khurrana is one of the top 100 celebrities in terms of revenue and popularity. In 2019, he earned 30.5 crore INR. So, let us explore Ayushmann Khurrana’s complete net worth, his source of income, business, various brand endorsements, career, assets, and, most significantly, his biography.

10. Hrithik Roshan

In 2022, Hrithik Roshan’s net worth is estimated to be 2745 crore INR ($370 million): When it comes to dancing or continental acting, none other than a phenomenal dancer and very gifted Hrithik Roshan comes to mind!

Despite the fact that he was born into an affluent and well-known family, we all recognize him for his hard work and talents! Also read about Rajnikanth, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Karan Johar’s net worth. Check out Hrithik Roshan’s net worth in the table below.