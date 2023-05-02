India’s top EV two-wheeler manufacturers are refunding customers for chargers

India’s electric vehicle (EV) market has seen a steady rise in the past few years, with the government pushing for a shift towards cleaner and greener mobility. However, one issue that has been plaguing EV users in the country is the lack of adequate charging infrastructure. To address this issue, many EV two-wheeler manufacturers in India have been offering chargers with their vehicles, but it seems like this has not been a success as most customers have not found them to be useful. Therefore, several manufacturers have decided to refund their customers for the chargers that came with their electric two-wheelers.

India’s leading electric vehicle (EV) two-wheeler makers like Hero Electric, Okinawa Autotech, and Ampere Electric have come up with an innovative plan to refund their customers for the chargers that came with their EVs. This decision was taken after the Indian government declared its plan to standardize EV chargers across the country, making the existing chargers outdated.

Indian Government’s Initiative for Standardizing EV Chargers The Indian government’s latest initiative aims to provide a uniform charging experience to all EV users across the country. With the target of establishing 70,000 charging stations across India by 2025, the government has announced several incentives for both EV manufacturers and buyers. This move will not only encourage people to switch to electric mobility but will also help to reduce pollution.

Response from EV Two-Wheeler Manufacturers

India’s top EV two-wheeler manufacturers have welcomed this initiative by the government and have committed to refund their customers for the chargers that are no longer compatible with the government’s standardized charging system. The manufacturers have promised to provide a refund for the outdated chargers and also offer the option to purchase a new charger that is compatible with the new system.

Hero Electric’s Response

Hero Electric, one of India’s top EV two-wheeler manufacturers, has stated that it is committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience. They believe that the refund is the right thing to do for the customers. The company is also working towards ensuring that its customers have access to chargers that are compatible with the government’s new standardized charging system.

Okinawa Autotech’s Response

Okinawa Autotech, another top EV two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has expressed that they understand that this may cause inconvenience for their customers. However, they believe it is important to support the government’s efforts to standardize EV chargers across the country. Okinawa Autotech has committed to providing its customers with the best possible experience and will offer them the option to purchase a new charger that is compatible with the government’s standardized charging system.

Ampere Electric’s Response

Ampere Electric, a third top EV two-wheeler manufacturer in India, has also announced that it will be refunding its customers for chargers that were included with their vehicles. The company has stated that it will provide a refund for the outdated chargers and also offer the option to purchase a new charger that is compatible with the government’s standardized charging system.

The initiative taken by India’s top EV two-wheeler manufacturers to refund their customers for outdated chargers is expected to support the government’s efforts to promote the adoption of EVs in the country. The standardization of EV chargers across India will provide convenience to EV users and encourage more people to make the switch to electric mobility, ultimately reducing pollution levels in the country.

