Indra Nooyi’s heartfelt note to husband on Valentine’s day

Indra Nooyi, one of the world’s most influential corporate leaders, penned a Valentine’s Day card to her husband Raj K Nooyi, thanking him for always having her support. The mother of two children has spoken openly about the challenges of managing responsibilities while working at PepsiCo.

Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi has been vocal about how women must go above and beyond to maintain a successful profession and a good family life. She previously stated that there is no such thing as balancing job and family and that it is a “constant juggling act.”

Commemorating Valentine’s Day she wrote a few lines along with an extremely wholesome post paragraph as a post along with it.

The truth is, there is no such thing as balancing work and family. It’s a constant juggling act. And many times, it’s the people around us — like our life partners — who make this juggling possible. It’s a reminder that family isn’t female. Family is family. A very Happy Valentine’s Day, Raj — today, you top the list! #MyLifeInSnippets

In 1981, Indra married Raj K. Nooyi, President of AmSoft Systems. Nooyi lives in Greenwich, Connecticut, with her two daughters. Forbes rated her third on its list of “World’s Powerful Moms.” Because of her dedication to the religion’s beliefs and customs, she is a devout Hindu who stays away from alcohol and is a vegetarian.

Nooyi, 66, has frequently spoken about her personal and professional path, as well as the difficulties of advancing through the corporate ranks as an immigrant woman in the United States. She is one of two Indian-origin women to be appointed as global CEOs, the other being Chanel’s new CEO, Leena Nair.

Nooyi began her career in India, where she worked as a product manager for Johnson & Johnson and the textile manufacturer Beardsell Ltd. Nooyi conducted a summer internship with Booz Allen Hamilton while attending Yale School of Management. Nooyi began his career as a strategy consultant with the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) in 1980, then moved on to Motorola as Vice President and Director of Corporate Strategy and Planning, followed by a spell with Asea Brown Boveri.

She worked with PepsiCo for 24 years starting in 1994 and was named CEO in 2006, before retiring in 2018. PepsiCo’s revenues increased from $35 billion to $63.5 billion during her tenure as CEO, and she became known for marketing healthy foods such as Baked Lays potato chips and Naked drinks made from fruits and vegetables.

Nooyi joined the Connecticut Economic Resource Center, a public-private partnership with the Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development, as co-director in 2019. She assited in the development of the state’s new economic development strategy. Nooyi is a Connecticut citizen and Yale SOM classmate of Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont.