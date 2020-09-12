Inflexor Ventures’ fund raises 230 crores

Recently, Inflexor Venture’s fundraised Rs 230 crores with investors, including SBICap Ventures, SIDBI, family offices, etc. Their target is to raise Rs 500 crores and a max Rs 200 crores over-allotment option in the coming months.

About Inflexor Venture’s fund

The fund was created earlier this year, and despite the pandemic, it has attracted quite the buzz. The fund plans to back business to business and enterprise model startups in sectors like cleantech, edtech, healthtech, fintech, consumer-tech, deeptech, and agritech. Venkat Vallabhaneni, the managing partner of the fund, said:

“We see a huge opportunity for emerging new-age Indian technology companies given the availability of large young talent pool and the entrepreneurial spirit of founders.”

According to the fund manager, COVID has slowed down the process of startups, and the market has been self-correcting itself. The evaluation of companies has been dropping by 10-15% recently. So, this is an excellent opportunity for them to invest in companies and make good returns for their investors.

Presently, Inflexor Venture plans to invest Rs 5-7 crores in selected companies. And based on their performance, they might do a follow-up funding of another Rs 15-20 crores.

Thoughts of the managing partner

Jatin Desai, a managing partner of Inflexor Ventures’, said, “We see an increased focus on digitization and technology innovation globally. And it’s going to accelerate further, particularly in India, in the current environment. We want to identify the right technology startups at an early stage and help them scale up in India and sell to global markets and, in the process, hopefully, make some decent returns for our investors”.

With more and more venture funds coming up, do you think the scope of beginning a startup in India has improved?