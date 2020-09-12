Tooling startup Hasura raises $25 million in Series B round

Tooling startup Hasura is a software technology company that builds tooling products, backend services, and much more for its clients. Recently the company raised funding of $25 million in a Series B round. The funding round was lead by Lightspeed Venture Partners and other existing investors.

Even Microsoft’s chairman of the board, John Thompson, took part in the investment as an angel investor. So, we can believe that investors have high hopes with the startup.

Goals of the company

The company plans to use the investment that it has received to hire capable employees. They also aim to invest more in open source and commercial product development. Tooling startup Hasura also plans to include more technologies in its portfolio.

Tanmai Gopal, co-founder and CEO at Hasura said, “We want our users to instantly access that data with Hasura’s secure, scalable data access infrastructure, so adding support for MySQL and SQL Server was our obvious next step. It opens up huge potential for all the developers who need to access the vast amounts of data that lives in MySQL and SQL Server today”.

Investors thoughts on the company

Gaurav Gupta, a partner of the main investor in the company, Lightspeed ventures, said, “We’re very impressed by how developers have taken to Hasura and embraced the GraphQL approach to building applications. Particularly for front-end developers using technologies like React, Hasura makes it easy to connect applications to existing databases where all the data is without compromising security and performance”.

