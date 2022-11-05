Infosys Gives Out 60% Variable Pay for Select BPM Staff

According to recent reports, Infosys, which happens to be India’s second-largest firm has given out 60% variable pay to its BPM staff. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the variable pay

For people who do not know want variable pay, it is money that is given from the employer to the employee for his/her contribution towards the growth and success of the company. So, basically, this pay is given for their performance.

According to the emails seen by CNBC-TV18.com, the CnB team of Infosys wrote to employees saying: “Performance bonus forms an integral part of the compensation philosophy at Infosys BPM, and we reward an employee’s performance and contribution through the quarterly performance bonus.”

The mail by the Bengaluru-based company added, “Based on the company’s performance in the Q2 FY23, the board has approved bonus payouts as mentioned below JL 4- 60 percent, JL 5 – 60 percent, JL 6 – 60 percent.”

Overall reports suggest that the variable pay will be much better this year due to a significant increase in revenue and margins as compared to the first financial quarter.

About Infosys

For people who do not know much about the company, the company deals in consulting and digital services. The main motive of the company is to push people’s potential and help them excel in whatever they are passionate about. The company also wants to create a lot of opportunities for people, communities, and companies all across the world. The company came into existence in the year 1981 and since it has experienced tremendous growth both in terms of revenue and reputation. It is now the second-largest firm in India. It has played a major role in India being a global destination for global software services. It is also one of the top employers in the country.

About Salil Parekh

Salil Parekh is the backbone of Infosys. He is the CEO of the company. He basically develops strategies for the company so that it can grow and overtake other businesses. His efficient leadership is what has made Infosys so successful. He nurtures employees so that they can carry out all that the company plans to achieve. Salil Parekh is a skilled and experienced individual. His experience has contributed a lot to the growth of the company. He has also worked at Ernst and Young which is one of the companies of the ‘Big 5’. He has done his studies at Cornell University.