Delhi High Court Takes Action Against the Woman Trying to Sue Elon Musk

According to recent reports, Delhi HC has withdrawn a woman’s application who was seeking to sue Elon Musk in relation to the suspension of a user’s account. In addition to this, the court also fined her 25000 rupees. Read the entire article to learn more about this news piece.

About the application

The application states that Musk has a “very different stand on free speech” that “as long as speech does not violate the law of the country in question, the same should not be curtailed by the platform”. The application relied on Musk’s tweets to assert this point.

“Are you serious to pursue this application?” Justice Varma asked the counsel.

Justice Yashwant Varma said, “The application is thoroughly misconceived. It cannot possibly be disputed that the corporate entity (Twitter) already stands represented. There is no account for the application to be moved. The same is dismissed with Rs 25 thousand cost.”

The women states that she used to post educational content on her account and her account got suspended without any prior warning or information. The court said that some parts of the content she posted were in any way inappropriate or unlawful then the company must should take down that content instead of suspending the user’s account.

The centre also states that the company should keep in mind the fundamental rights of the citizens before taking any such action. They had stated that the suspension of the user’s account “should be a last resort and the platform may at all times endeavour to guard the users’ fundamental rights by following the principles of natural justice and afford reasonable time and opportunity” to the user to explain their stand.

About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is a name that is popular all across the world because of the money he’s made. He is the richest man on the planet and every person who aspires to have his own startup company wants to become him. Elon Musk has set the standards pretty high by making his two companies Tesla and SpaceX, huge successes. Elon Musk is time and again featured in Forbes magazine in various columns. He has recently acquired Twitter as well. Twitter is one of the most popular companies in the world. It is social media website wherein people can express themselves but in limited words. Tweets are known to have quite an impact on people, which is what makes this company unique.