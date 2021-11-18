Innovative betting apps that changed the way people bet

If you enjoy wagering on sports, chances are that you have your favourite casino app downloaded and ready to go on your phone. Betting has morphed into a new era, and having a mobile betting application on your smartphone is a must. When before we made it to the races or a land based casino to bet on our favourite sports and casino games, now everything is at the touch of a finger. No more forgetting going to the bookies, innovative betting sites have landed, and we will never go back to the way we used to wager on sports and casino games.

If you are looking for the best betting sites that offer some of the best betting apps out there, you are at the right place, as we have a handful of apps to talk about. Betting on the Indian Premier League (IPL) and placing your bet on your cricket team has never been easier. Let’s have a look at some of the best sites / apps out there.

Betway India

Betway has always been a household name when it comes to betting. The bookie offers you a 100% deposit match up to ₹2,500 and lets us use Indian payment methods like Paytmn and Google Pay. You can also enjoy Betway India on the go as the casino site offers players a super easy to use dedicated mobile app. And if you are looking for some Bollywood fun, you are in luck as Betway India offers Indian games such as Satta Matka, a renowned actress. Other games include sports and esports, with free bet promotions available all throughout the week.

Bet365 India

Another Indian gambling site worth paying a visit is definitely Bet365 India. The betting site has been around for many years, and gamblers wagering on sports will find many bonuses and promos here. Kicking off your Bet365 India experience will see you land a whopping bonus of up to ₹4,000, and once you sign up, you need to experience the thrill of the site’s mobile app. Ease to use, fast and offers some of the best cricket and horse racing live events, with UX being a massive focus, especially via mobile gaming.

Parimatch India

Parimatch has already established itself as one of the biggest sports wagering sites out there, so it was no surprise that they started accepting Indian players. When you register as a new player at Parimatch, you will scoop a welcome offer of up to ₹14,000 which you can use on either casino or sports wagering. A dedicated mobile app is also available for you to download and enjoy betting at Parimatch India on the go. Playing on mobile will see you enjoy a unique gaming experience, with no loading times, mobile promotions and a great UX.

10Cric India

10Cric India is one of those Indian bookmakers that focuses massively on cricket. Whilst there are ample sports to bet on, 10Cric offers also casino games, live betting on live games as you watch. Playable on both desktop and mobile 10Cric offers a great mobile application. Playing via the 10Cric Indian mobile app will see you bet on the best IPL games and many other sporting events and tournaments from across the globe.

Playing at the biggest Indian local betting sites is quite the experience. With some of the best mobile applications the gaming world has to offer, playing on the go is guaranteed. Forget spending hours at the cricket pitch, watch any matches via the mobile app, and enjoy the perils of live sports wagering. All you need is a smartphone, and mobile data on your mobile, and you are ready to go. And the competition out there is quite lucrative with many betting sites battling it out to get you to register. Compare the site’s promo, check out other player feedback, make sure that the site is licensed and legitimate, and get betting on the go. Betting whilst commuting to and from work, betting whilst you are on your work lunch break, or even betting during a boring meeting. Welcome to the future of betting, dear player.