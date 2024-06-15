Instagram, the popular social media platform, is experimenting with a new advertising format that has caught users by surprise. This new format, termed “pop-under ads,” appears beneath users’ Stories, a feature typically reserved for content shared by friends and influencers. The unexpected nature of these ads has sparked discussion and speculation among users, particularly on platforms like Reddit. This development marks another step in Instagram’s ongoing efforts to innovate its advertising strategies and drive revenue.

The new pop-under ads on Instagram appear at the top or bottom of the screen while users view Stories. Unlike traditional ads that are integrated into the content or appear between Stories, these ads are not tied to the Story itself. For instance, you might see an ad for a new game, such as Meta’s Horizon Worlds game “Super Rumble,” while watching a friend’s Story about their recent trip. This disconnect between the content and the advertisement has led to some confusion and even concern among users.

User Reactions and Speculations

The sudden appearance of these ads has led some Instagram users to speculate about their origin. On Reddit, some users initially thought these ads were the result of a virus or malware affecting their devices. However, it quickly became clear that these ads were part of Instagram’s new advertising strategy. Interestingly, many users reported that updating the Instagram app seemed to remove these ads, suggesting that the feature might still be in a testing phase.

Instagram’s Broader Advertising Strategy

The introduction of pop-under ads is part of Instagram’s broader effort to explore new advertising formats. In addition to these ads, Instagram has also been testing unskippable ads that users are required to view for a certain period, similar to YouTube’s advertising model. These unskippable ads are designed to ensure that advertisers can capture the attention of users for a guaranteed amount of time, thereby increasing the likelihood of engagement.

Instagram’s push to find new revenue streams through innovative advertising formats comes at a time when regulatory pressures are mounting. Legislators in various states are increasingly scrutinizing how social media platforms, including Instagram, serve advertisements and other content to users, particularly children. These regulations are aimed at protecting younger audiences from potentially harmful content and ensuring that advertising practices are transparent and ethical.

The Future of Advertising on Instagram

As Instagram continues to experiment with different advertising formats, it faces the challenge of balancing revenue generation with user experience. The platform’s success hinges on its ability to keep users engaged and satisfied while providing effective advertising opportunities for brands. The introduction of pop-under ads and unskippable ads suggests that Instagram is willing to explore unconventional methods to achieve this balance.

User Experience and Advertiser Benefits

While pop-under ads might seem intrusive to some users, they offer unique benefits to advertisers. These ads are hard to miss, given their placement, and can capture user attention without interrupting the flow of Stories. This could lead to higher engagement rates and better ROI for advertisers. However, Instagram must tread carefully to ensure that these ads do not alienate users who are accustomed to a more seamless and ad-light experience.

Instagram’s testing of pop-under ads within Stories represents a significant shift in its advertising strategy. As the platform navigates the complexities of user experience, advertiser needs, and regulatory requirements, it will be interesting to see how these new ad formats are received by the broader user base. The success of these initiatives will likely depend on Instagram’s ability to integrate ads in a way that feels natural and non-intrusive, while still delivering value to advertisers. As the landscape of digital advertising continues to evolve, Instagram’s innovations could set new standards for how social media platforms monetize their services.