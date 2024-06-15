The highly anticipated Unpacked launch event of Samsung is just around the corner, with new leaks pointing towards an official announcement date. Rumors have been circulating for weeks, and now a credible source has seemingly confirmed the exact date and time, adding fuel to the excitement surrounding Samsung’s upcoming foldable phones and wearables.

Confirmed Date and Time

The latest leak comes from Evan Blass, a well-known and reliable tipster in the tech community. Blass shared a countdown graphic that appears to be from Samsung’s official marketing materials. According to the graphic, the event is scheduled for Wednesday, July 10, at 10 am in South Korea. This translates to 6 am PT, 9 am ET, 2 pm BST, and 11 pm AEST for global audiences.

The image not only confirms the date but also features a pre-registration link, likely for users to sign up for updates ahead of the event. Additionally, the graphic includes familiar Galaxy AI stars, suggesting that artificial intelligence will be a significant focus, and an image of the Eiffel Tower, hinting at a Parisian location for the event.

Possible Paris Connection

The Eiffel Tower imagery has led to speculation that the event might be held in Paris, potentially tying in with the upcoming Summer Olympics, set to begin in Paris on July 26. While this connection remains speculative, it would certainly add a prestigious backdrop to Samsung’s grand unveiling.

Samsung’s Unpacked events are always a highlight in the tech calendar, and this year’s edition promises to be no different. Several new gadgets are expected to be showcased, continuing Samsung’s tradition of innovation in mobile technology.

Foldable Phones

At the forefront of the announcements will likely be the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. These devices are expected to build on the success of their predecessors, which were launched a year ago. There are also swirling rumors about a potential Galaxy Z Fold 6 Ultra, which could introduce even more advanced features and improvements.

Focus on Wearables

While foldable phones will undoubtedly draw significant attention, it is rumored that the event will primarily focus on wearables. Samsung has been making substantial strides in this category, and we can expect several key announcements.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7: The next iteration of Samsung’s popular smartwatch series is highly anticipated. It is expected to feature enhancements in health tracking, battery life, and overall performance.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra: Alongside the Galaxy Watch 7, there are rumors of a new “Ultra” variant. This model might offer premium features, possibly including more advanced health sensors, a larger display, and enhanced durability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE: This model has already been announced, but more details about its features, pricing, and availability could be provided during the event.

The Samsung Galaxy Ring

One of the most exciting potential announcements is the Samsung Galaxy Ring. Teased during the Unpacked event in January, this smart ring is expected to offer a range of health and fitness tracking features in a sleek, compact form. Fans are eagerly awaiting details on its pricing and availability.

Livestream and Coverage

As usual, Samsung will likely livestream the event, allowing tech enthusiasts worldwide to tune in and witness the latest innovations as they are unveiled. The livestream will probably be available on YouTube and the Samsung website.

Samsung’s upcoming Unpacked event promises to be a major spectacle, with a host of new devices set to be unveiled. From the latest foldable phones to innovative wearables, the event is expected to showcase Samsung’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology. With the confirmed date now leaked, the excitement is building, and fans are eagerly marking their calendars for July 10.

Stay tuned for more updates as the event approaches, and prepare for a glimpse into the future of Samsung’s cutting-edge technology.