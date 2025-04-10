For years, iPad users have begged for a proper Instagram experience — and it looks like Meta is finally ready to deliver. According to a recent report from The Information, Meta is now developing a native Instagram app for iPad. This marks a major shift in the company’s strategy, and one that seems to be influenced by external pressures — namely, the uncertain future of its biggest rival, TikTok.

While no official launch date has been confirmed, the development of an iPad-specific Instagram app signals that Meta might finally be taking tablet users seriously. And after more than a decade of resistance, that’s big news.

Since its rise to popularity, Instagram has never offered a native iPad app. Users have been left with two options: use the iPhone app in compatibility mode (which simply enlarges the interface), or open Instagram in a web browser. Neither experience has been particularly satisfying — especially for a platform that thrives on visual content.

Instagram’s head, Adam Mosseri, has addressed the absence of an iPad app multiple times in the past, and the answer has always been the same: there just aren’t enough iPad users to justify it. Back in February 2022, Mosseri responded to a tweet from tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee asking for an iPad app.

“We get this one a lot,” Mosseri wrote. “It’s still just not a big enough group of people to be a priority. Hoping to get to it at some point, but right now we’re very heads down on other things.”

Even as recently as 2023, Mosseri reiterated the company’s stance. “Not working on it right now,” he said. “We’ve got to pick the most important things to do… and right now, it’s not quite making the cut.”

So, What Changed?

If Instagram leadership has been so consistently dismissive of iPad users, why the sudden change of heart? According to The Information, the answer might lie in TikTok’s uncertain legal situation in the U.S. With new legislation looming that could force TikTok’s Chinese parent company, ByteDance, to sell the app or face a nationwide ban, Meta may see an opportunity to pull ahead in the race for social dominance.

A potential ban or forced divestment of TikTok would send shockwaves through the digital ecosystem — and Meta is reportedly preparing to capitalize on that shift. Offering a premium Instagram experience on more devices, including the iPad, could help Meta draw users and creators away from TikTok, particularly those looking for a smooth and optimized experience on Apple’s tablet.

Stage Manager and the Web App Weren’t Enough

Until now, users on newer iPads — especially those with Stage Manager multitasking support — have found workarounds to use Instagram more efficiently. The web version of Instagram has improved in recent years, offering features like DMs, Stories, and even posting from a desktop browser. But it still lacks the polish, responsiveness, and performance of a native app.

For a platform so deeply centered on visual content, image quality, UI optimization, and screen space matter. The iPad’s large, high-resolution display is perfect for browsing photos, editing Reels, or managing content — and a dedicated app would finally unlock that potential.

Meta’s potential launch of an iPad app for Instagram may be part of a broader strategy. With TikTok facing political scrutiny and possible restrictions in the U.S., Meta is making moves to strengthen its own platforms. An improved Instagram experience across devices could also help sway creators who rely on versatility and cross-platform publishing.

This isn’t the first time Meta has adjusted its roadmap in response to geopolitical or competitive pressures. The company has a long history of adapting its services to maintain market dominance — whether by cloning features like Stories from Snapchat, launching Reels to counter TikTok, or building Threads as a response to Twitter.

What to Expect from the iPad App

While details are still under wraps, a native Instagram app for iPad would likely support multitasking, higher resolution displays, and optimized UI layouts to make full use of the larger screen. Expect improved photo and video browsing, streamlined editing tools, and potentially even better management for business accounts or creators managing multiple profiles.

It’s also possible the app could integrate with Apple Pencil, enhancing content creation capabilities. The iPad has already become a go-to device for digital artists, editors, and creators — and Instagram could become a more functional part of that workflow.

Meta hasn’t officially confirmed the existence or development of the iPad app yet. When The Information reached out for comment, the company declined to respond. But if history is any indication, where there’s smoke, there’s usually fire — especially when it comes to Meta’s moves in the competitive tech space.

The iPad Instagram app has long been one of the most-requested features by users. With increasing pressure on rivals and an opportunity to expand its footprint, Meta may finally be ready to give the people what they’ve been asking for.