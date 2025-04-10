In a market where budget smartphones are getting increasingly powerful, Motorola is stepping up with its 2025 update to the Moto G Stylus — and it’s bringing serious heat. Priced at just $400, the new Moto G Stylus isn’t just a good deal — it might be one of the most well-rounded sub-$500 phones you can buy this year. With ultra-fast charging, a built-in stylus, AI-powered features, and a powerful camera system, Motorola is taking aim at rivals like the Pixel 9a and Samsung’s A-series.

The headline feature? Charging. The Moto G Stylus 2025 comes with Motorola’s 68W TurboPower fast charging — a speed usually reserved for premium devices. Motorola claims you can go from 0% to a full battery in about 15 minutes. That’s a game-changer for anyone who lives life on the go and doesn’t want to sit around tethered to an outlet.

Even more impressive: the phone still supports 15W wireless charging, which is relatively rare at this price point. The only catch is that you’ll need to use Motorola’s branded cables and accessories to take full advantage of that 68W speed, but it’s a small tradeoff for the convenience of near-instant power.

Built-In Stylus with Smart AI Integration

Motorola hasn’t just slapped on a stylus for novelty — they’ve actually made it useful. The built-in stylus can act as a mouse pointer, interact with Motorola’s Note app, and even launch Google’s newest AI feature: Circle to Search, the same tool making headlines on Pixel and Galaxy flagships.

You can sketch, take notes, and navigate with precision — ideal for creatives, students, or anyone who prefers pen-style input. This gives the Moto G Stylus a unique edge in the midrange space, where stylus-equipped phones are rare.

Immersive Display and Powerful Performance

The Moto G Stylus 2025 sports a stunning 6.7-inch Super HD POLED display, capable of reaching an eye-popping 3,000 nits of brightness in direct sunlight. Whether you’re watching videos, gaming, or just scrolling through social feeds, the screen delivers crisp visuals and excellent outdoor visibility.

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB of RAM. While it’s not a top-tier chip, it’s more than capable for everyday use, multitasking, and gaming. The phone runs smooth, and when combined with the responsive screen and stylus support, it offers a near-flagship experience at a fraction of the cost.

Triple-Camera Array for All Scenarios

The camera system on the Moto G Stylus 2025 is another highlight. On the rear, you’ll find a versatile triple-lens setup:

50-MP main sensor for sharp, detailed shots.

for sharp, detailed shots. 13-MP ultrawide lens with a 120-degree field of view — perfect for landscapes or group photos.

with a 120-degree field of view — perfect for landscapes or group photos. 3-in-1 light sensor for enhanced low-light and tempered photography.

On the front, there’s a 32-MP selfie camera, ensuring your portraits and video calls look clean and vibrant. For a phone at $400, these camera specs punch well above their weight.

Battery Life That Lasts — and Charges in a Flash

Battery life is one of the most important aspects of any smartphone, and Motorola delivers here, too. The Moto G Stylus is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery that the company says can last up to 40 hours on a single charge. That’s nearly two full days of use for average users — ideal for travelers or anyone who hates reaching for the charger constantly.

Combined with the 68W TurboPower, it’s one of the best battery+charging combos in this price range.

Style, Durability, and Google-Powered AI

Motorola isn’t skimping on the hardware build either. The Moto G Stylus 2025 is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance, and built to military-grade durability standards. That’s impressive for a midrange phone — and gives it an edge over competitors that offer no water protection at all.

Aesthetically, it’s available in two Pantone-licensed colors:

Gibraltar Sea , a deep, elegant blue-green

, a deep, elegant blue-green Surf the Web, a vibrant oceanic blue

With Google’s AI smarts embedded — like Circle to Search — and Motorola’s custom enhancements, the Moto G Stylus offers more than just good specs; it offers a smarter smartphone experience.

The Moto G Stylus 2025 will officially be available starting April 17, priced at $400 for 128GB of storage. With all these features — from super-fast charging to AI-powered search — it’s positioned as one of the most compelling phones in the midrange segment this year.

As we wait for other budget phones like the Google Pixel 9a to launch, the Moto G Stylus sets a high bar. We’ll be testing it in the coming weeks to see if real-world performance matches the impressive spec sheet.