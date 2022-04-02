Instagram rolls out 7 new messaging features

Instagram, which is owned by Meta, has announced that it will integrate the Messenger and Instagram experiences to provide some of Messenger’s best features to the photo-sharing site.

The firm announced that new capabilities for Instagram and Messenger are being rolled out in a few places around the world, with plans to extend globally soon.

Instagram wrote in a blog post, “We are announcing an update to Instagram DMs by introducing a new Messenger experience on the app. Messaging has come a long way since we first brought it to Instagram. We have been exploring how messaging should evolve as we grow.”

According to Instagram’s research, four out of every five people who use messaging apps in the United States say that spending more time connecting with friends and family on these apps is important to them, but one out of every three people finds it difficult to remember where a particular conversation thread is located.

Browse and Chat at the right time

They’ve made a few changes to make it easier for users to respond, share, and chat:

Reply while browsing

Have you gotten a new message when viewing your feed? You may now respond without having to navigate to your email and risk losing your place. This new feature makes chatting on the app much easier and more convenient.

Send to friends quickly

They want to make it easy for consumers to share interesting content with their friends without interrupting their Instagram experience. You may easily reshare posts to your closest friends by touching and holding the share button.

See who’s online

At the top of your inbox, you can see who’s available to chat with right now, which might help you find unexpected ways to connect with friends.

New features in message trends

Use these new capabilities to personalize your message with your friends:

Play, pause, replay

You can now share a 30-second teaser of that music you can’t get out of your brain, and your friends can listen immediately from your chat, thanks to integrations with Apple Music, Amazon Music, and Spotify coming soon.

Send messages quietly

Add “@silent” to your message to send messages without waking up your buddies late at night or when they’re busy. You can now communicate without fear of sending unsolicited notifications.

Maintain a low-fi vibe

Do you want to unwind? To make your interactions feel more intimate, use the new lo-fi chat theme.