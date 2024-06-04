Instagram is experimenting with a new advertising format that prevents users from skipping ads, similar to YouTube’s approach. This development, confirmed after users shared screenshots across social media, has sparked widespread discussion and criticism.

The New Unskippable Ads

Screenshots shared online show Instagram testing ad breaks with countdown timers, stopping users from browsing more content until the ad finishes. This mirrors YouTube’s model, where viewers must watch ads before and during videos. With Instagram shifting focus from photos to videos through features like Stories and Reels, this move towards more aggressive advertising tactics seems logical.

A Meta spokesperson explained to TechCrunch, “We’re always testing formats that can drive value for advertisers. As we test and learn, we will provide updates should this test result in any formal product changes.”

User Reactions and Backlash

Dan Levy, an Instagram user, first spotted this new ad format and posted a screenshot on X (formerly Twitter). He called it a “bonkers move,” noting that the feature halted his ability to scroll past the ad. Further clarification came from a Reddit post, showing that clicking the info icon next to the ad break reveals a message: “You’re seeing an ad break. Ad breaks are a new way of seeing ads on Instagram. Sometimes you may need to view an ad before you keep browsing.”

Many users echoed Levy’s frustration. Some threatened to stop using Instagram altogether if these ad breaks became permanent, while others accused the platform of prioritizing advertiser revenue over user experience. The widespread dissatisfaction suggests a significant potential backlash if Instagram fully implements this feature.

Testing Phase and Future Implications

Instagram has not disclosed specific details about where these ad breaks will appear within the app or whether the feature is being tested globally. However, screenshots indicate that the ad breaks appear in the app’s Feed while watching video posts. It remains unclear whether Instagram creators will have any control over the ads appearing in their content.

For now, this feature is in the testing phase, highlighting Meta’s willingness to experiment with Instagram’s core user experience to boost ad revenues. Instagram spokesperson Matthew Tye confirmed to The Verge that ad breaks are being tested, and updates will be provided if these tests result in formal product changes.

Comparisons to Other Platforms

Instagram’s move towards unskippable ads is not without precedent. YouTube has long used non-skippable ads in its free tier, even expanding 30-second unskippable commercials to its TV app last year. Similarly, platforms like TikTok also insert ads between their short-form videos, though these can typically be swiped past.

Despite these precedents, Instagram’s approach might feel more intrusive to its users. The platform already displays sponsored posts and ads within its home feed and Reels, but unskippable content between posts represents a significant escalation. This method, while potentially lucrative for advertisers, risks alienating users who might find the disruption intolerable.

Market Reactions and Industry Trends

The debate over the effectiveness of unskippable ads continues. While advertisers favor these formats to ensure their messages are viewed, user backlash is a genuine concern. YouTube viewers, for instance, have turned to ad blockers and browser extensions to avoid such interruptions, leading Google to take measures against ad-blocking tools.

A TikTok study published in January suggested that forcing viewers to watch ads might reduce engagement. Over 70% of participants indicated they were more likely to interact with an ad if there was an option to skip it. This insight questions the long-term effectiveness of unskippable ads in driving user engagement and satisfaction.