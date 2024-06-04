Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion, The Final Shape, is set to be one of the most significant updates in the game’s history, both in terms of its impact on the game and its file size. For dedicated guardians, preloading this expansion is a great way to save time and ensure you’re ready to jump into the action as soon as it goes live.

Preloading The Final Shape guarantees you won’t have to wait for a massive download on launch day, though it won’t necessarily save you from the infamous “Destiny 2 is temporarily at capacity” server queue messages. In this article, we’ll cover everything you need to know about preloading The Final Shape, including the file size, preload availability, and required disk space.

What is Preloading The Final Shape?

Preloading The Final Shape allows players to download the expansion before its official release. This helps you save valuable time on launch day, provided you have enough storage space on your device. If you were around for the launch of Lightfall, you might already be familiar with this process. Here’s a detailed guide on how to preload The Final Shape across all platforms.

How to Preload Destiny 2’s The Final Shape on All Platforms

To preload The Final Shape, you need to look for an update to Destiny 2 on your chosen platform. For PC players using Steam, Epic Games, or the Microsoft Store, the download should automatically appear in your updates queue.

Xbox and PlayStation users can also find the update in their download list, provided they have auto-update enabled. If you run into any issues, check the official Xbox and PlayStation support pages for help on enabling this feature.

When Can You Preload The Final Shape?

Preloading for The Final Shape is available on multiple platforms, each with its specific requirements. According to Bungie’s official maintenance timeline, preloads are scheduled to begin on June 3 at 12 PM CT. However, this time may be subject to change. This gives players a full 24 hours to download the expansion before its official release. Given the substantial storage requirements, this extended window allows you ample time to manage your disk space.

How Much Disk Space Do You Need to Preload The Final Shape?

The Final Shape is a significant download, especially for players on Steam and Epic Games. These platforms require players to have both the old and new versions of Destiny 2, which brings the total disk space requirement close to 300 GB for the preload. This situation is similar to what players experienced with Lightfall.

It’s important to note that this large number isn’t the final disk space requirement after the expansion goes live. Once Update 8.0.0.1 is released, the older version of the game will be deleted, reducing the total space needed to about 150 GB.

Tips for Managing Your Disk Space

Given the significant space requirements, you might need to free up some storage on your device. For instance, I had to uninstall a game to make room for the preload. This isn’t an uncommon scenario, so don’t be surprised if you find yourself needing to clear some space as well.

The extra 24-hour window for downloading the update helps distribute the demand across multiple platforms, preventing everyone from trying to download it simultaneously. This can make the process smoother and help you avoid potential download issues on launch day.

Preloading The Final Shape is a smart move for any dedicated Destiny 2 player. It not only saves you time but also ensures that you’re ready to dive into the new content as soon as it’s available. Make sure you have enough disk space, check your platform’s update settings, and take advantage of the extended preload window to get ahead of the game.