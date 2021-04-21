Instagram working on new stickers, Star Wars chat themes

Instagram is dealing with a lot of new stickers for Stories and visit subjects. There’s another connection sticker that will allow Users to add interfaces straightforwardly to Stories, and a ‘Super Mention’ sticker.

Instagram is likewise dealing with new Star Wars topics for visits in Direct Message (DM).

The new stickers and visit topics were spotted by application analyst Alessandro Paluzzi (using Social Media Today). The new connection sticker will allow Users to add connections to Stories that watchers will want to tap on and straightforwardly go to that page.

This element will probably be selective to accounts with more than 10k followers who as of now approaching the ‘swipe up’ include. This lets Instagram clients add a connection to their Stories yet watchers need to swipe up to open that page.

A visible connection would be a better source of inspiration highlight. While it appears to be impossible that all users will get the new connection sticker, Instagram is yet to declare something similar.

There’s also a new Super Mention sticker in the works. As the name suggests, this feature will various possibly show the specified account more prominently in Stories.

It also has a shopping tag icon which could expect more comfortable access to the products a business is marketing on Instagram.

#Instagram is working on the possibility to change the chat background color 👀 pic.twitter.com/ul7zTSmqYE — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) May 30, 2020

#Instagram is working on a new chat theme: "Star Wars" 👀 pic.twitter.com/BVENJc8z3T — Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a) April 20, 2021

Instagram is additionally working on two new Star Wars talk topics. The new subjects are relied upon to deliver around or on May 4 which is otherwise called Star Wars Day.

New themes are expected for visits on Instagram as there are as of now simply a couple to look over. The lone other company talk subject Instagram has is the Tiny Tan BTS group.