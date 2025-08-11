Instagram has launched a new location-sharing function that lets users display their real-time whereabouts to friends, stirring concerns over safety and privacy.

The update, announced by Meta on Wednesday, is part of a broader rollout that also includes a “Friends” tab in Reels and a repost option—similar to features already seen on TikTok and Snapchat. But it’s the new Instagram Map that has sparked the strongest reaction, with critics warning that it could put users at risk.

What the Instagram Map Does

The Instagram Map works much like Snapchat’s Snap Map, showing where friends are if they choose to share that information. According to Meta, the feature is optional and off by default. Users must manually opt in to share their most recent active location.

The tool is meant to enhance social interactions, allowing people to check out stories from friends at events or discover new hangouts through posts from local creators. Location visibility is restricted to people the user follows back or to a custom list they create.

Why Users Are Concerned

Despite Meta’s assurances, the reaction on social media has been sharply divided. Critics argue that even with opt-in controls, the feature could be exploited, potentially exposing users to stalking or burglary.

Some posts on X (formerly Twitter) called the tool unsafe, warning that publicizing when a person is away from home could make them a target for theft. Others raised broader concerns about a trend toward constant location tracking on social media platforms.

Disabling the Feature

Instructions on how to turn off the Instagram Map began circulating shortly after the update was announced. A common tip shared by users directs people to:

Settings & Activity → Story, Live and Location → Location Sharing Instagram Map → No one.

Meta has stated that live location is never shared unless users deliberately activate it, and that people retain full control over who sees their location.

Flexible Privacy Controls

Instagram’s location-sharing settings allow users to:

Share their location only with followers they follow back

Limit visibility to their “close friends” list

Select individual accounts to share with

Or block location sharing entirely

Additionally, users can hide their location in certain areas or from specific people without switching the feature off completely.

Extra Safeguards for Teen Accounts

For teenagers, Meta has built the feature into its existing parental supervision tools. Parents with active controls can decide whether their teen has access to the location-sharing function and can see which friends, if any, the teen is sharing with.

Meta says parents will be notified if a teen enables location sharing, giving them a chance to review the decision and discuss safe use.

Using the Map Without Sharing Your Location

The Instagram Map isn’t just for those who want to broadcast their location. Even if users choose not to share their own whereabouts, they can still use it to browse location-tagged posts made public by others. This could include photos from popular landmarks, event venues, or trending destinations.

Location-based social features are not new—Snapchat introduced its version in 2017 to similar backlash, only for it to become a routine part of the app for many users.

Meta’s approach borrows from that model but emphasizes that sharing is voluntary and customizable. Still, privacy advocates remain skeptical, noting that the risks don’t disappear simply because the feature is opt-in.

Security experts have long cautioned against sharing real-time locations online, as it can provide opportunities for harassment, stalking, or theft. For some, the potential benefits of spontaneous meetups or local discovery don’t outweigh these dangers.