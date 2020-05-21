Insurtech startup Riskcovry secured funding

Riskcovry, a Mumbai based Insurtech startup, has now secured an undisclosed amount in the Pre-Series A funding round led by the Varanium Capital, Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, and Better Capital.

Saras Agarwal, Principal at Bharat Inclusion Seed Fund, said,

“Riskcovry brings a fresh approach to digital distribution for the insurance market. Their API-first approach helps enterprise customers get access to highly relevant insurance products through a completely digital process of underwriting, policy issuance, claim settlement, and compliance.”

Riskcovry considers itself as a neo-insurer providing “insurance in a box” solution, which allows any business with a large captive user base to enable distribution of insurance to their users in an end to end fashion.

Riskcovry enables the distribution of multiple insurance products across life, non-life and health with plug and play infra to support any distribution use case.

