leap.club secured $340K in a Pre-Seed funding round

Leap.club, a Gurugram basic community-led professional network for the women, has now revealed that it has secured $340000 in its Pre Series round.

The round also saw participation from some of the angel and investor’s fund.

The founders Ragini Das and Anand Sinha in a joint statement said,

“We are a community-led professional network with a simple mission — more women in leadership positions. We are creating a private network that focuses on professional development and future goals and not on what we have done in the past. We are excited to shape the future of work by making specialized tools available to established and future business leaders with an aim to close the leadership gap.”

It also claims that members get access to exclusive benefits like focus on mental wellness, exec coaching, tools to upskill, a stronger relevant network, and more.

“Economic data suggests a clear positive correlation between higher participation of women in the workforce and a country’s development and at Whiteboard, we believe entrepreneurial initiatives like leap.club are necessary to improve the growth possibilities of women in the workplace,” added Sandeep Tandon, Managing Partner at Whiteboard Capital.

