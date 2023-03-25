Intel Co-Founder Gordon E. Moore Passes Away at 94

Gordon E. Moore, a co-founder and former chairman of Intel Corporation, passed away on Friday at the age of 94 in Hawaii. Moore who was born in San Francisco, California in 1929 grew up in nearby Pescadero. He obtained his Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from the University of California and later went on to earn a PhD from the California Institute of Technology.

Moore’s law

Gordon E. Moore played a crucial role in the development and widespread availability of laptop computers. In 1965, he made a significant prediction that the number of transistors that could be accommodated on a computer chip would double every year, known as. This prediction was instrumental in the founding of Intel Corporation, the world’s largest producer of silicon microchips, by Moore and his colleagues.

Later he also put forward a proposition that the evolving technology would make computers more and more expensive to build, yet consumers would be charged less and less for them because so many would be sold. Moore’s Law held up for decades.

Additionally, Moore proposed that as technology advances, the cost of building computers would increase while the prices charged to consumers would decrease due to the high volume of sales. This proposition was in line with Moore’s Law, which remained valid for several decades.

Intel – Revolution of the Technology Industry

In 1968, Moore co-founded Intel Corporation with Robert Noyce. The company initially focused on producing memory chips and microprocessors, which would go on to revolutionize the technology industry.

Moore’s Law, which predicted the doubling of transistors on a chip every year, played a critical role in Intel’s success. This enabled the company to continuously produce faster and more powerful computers. The use of Intel’s microprocessors in IBM’s personal computers further fueled the company’s growth.

Under Moore’s leadership, Intel became the largest semiconductor manufacturer globally, supplying chips for various electronic devices. Gordon E. Moore’s leadership and contributions to the technology industry have significantly impacted its growth and evolution.

Awards and Honors

Gordon E. Moore received several major awards and honors throughout his career. He was presented with the National Medal of Technology and Innovation in 1990 and the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2002.

In 2008, he was awarded the IEEE Medal of Honor for his pioneering work in the development of the semiconductor industry.

Additionally, he was inducted into the National Inventors Hall of Fame in 2009 and received the 2010 Dan David Prize for his work in Computers and Telecommunications.