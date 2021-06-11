Interesting snippets of wisdom from Mark Zuckerberg.

Mark Zuckerberg is a name that is familiar to every human being who has had an acquaintance with computer and internet. The Facebook CEO is a person around whom the swarm of intrigue never subsides, whether it be his brilliant ideas or the occassional conspiracy theories concerning him. There is no need to delve deep into the details about this multi-millionaire who changed the world of technology with his idea and innovation, and continues to do so.

It will not be an exaggeration to say that his brain is wired slightly differently from that of a normal human being. Every genius till date is known for an eccentric element of character. If you are thinking about Elon Musk now, that is completely coincidental. When the brain is wired differently, what comes from it will be rather intriguing. These snippets of wisdom might border on wit and sarcasm, though obviously they carry an inner meaning(hopefully).

We still do not know if Zuckerberg has made contact with home planet, but it goes without saying that almost all the time, his words manage to strike home. Here are a few pieces of wisdom that fell from the mouth of the brilliant mind that is worth giving attention to. You never know when they will come handy.

“Move fast and break things. Unless you are breaking stuff, you are not moving fast enough.”

It is all well and good untill you take those words literally. When trying to decode the different levels of wisdom embedded in these words, it is always better to add multiple perspectives. Or else you might end up on the wrong end of the gun. Or worse, somebody else might take the “breaking things” literally.

“There is a difference between being obsessed and being motivated.”

This quote is a good filter that will help comprehend the first one. And if you are able to find that line of distinction, you are set to go.

“I mean the real story is actually pretty boring, right? I mean, we just sat at our computers for six years and coded.”

You cannot get more realistic and disillusioned than this. The man literally changed the world and still he has the nerve to call that boring. He sure doesn’t know the meaning of boring. Or perhaps he is a man of facts. It is always prudent to get out of that dream land.

“People don’t care about what you say. They care about what you build.”

The one person who has every right to say those words. So, get your building blocks ready(In your defense, if you still count your little sibling to be “people”, they might still be interested in what you build). Talk about a simple way of looking at life.

When all is said and done, these words do carry a lot of sense. So, perhaps it is time for you to get off Facebook, see how the place looks, and get ready for some action and breaking things. If everything goes well, you might as well end up in the “breaking” news section. Jokes apart, words can move mountains or so it is said. And hopefully, these brilliant words might just help in moving you a bit if not mountains.