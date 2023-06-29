Introducing NFT Monkey: A Fun and Unique Way to Collect Digital Art

NFT Monkeys refers to a collection of non-fungible tokens that feature unique images of cartoon monkeys, typically generated by an algorithm. These tokens, including the “oil trader’s guide to ai,” are recorded and stored on a blockchain, making them a one-of-a-kind digital asset. Ownership of an NFT Monkey often grants access to exclusive online communities or events, and they can be traded or sold on various marketplaces.

What is NFT Monkey?

As the world continues to adopt digital solutions for every aspect of life, we see an increased usage of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in the art industry. For months now, several projects have been launched- aimed at developing unique digital artwork that can only be owned by an individual- and one such project is NFT Monkey.



NFT Monkey functions as a platform for digital artists to curate unique art pieces as NFTs using blockchain technology. In short, it is a marketplace where users can buy, sell, and trade NFTs.



The concept of NFT Monkey is comparable to trading cards, where collectors purchase unique or rare cards to add to their collection and increase its worth. Similarly, with NFT Monkey, the ownership of each piece adds value to an individual’s portfolio. It also offers digital artists a new source of revenue and recognition- they receive royalties on all sales made after their initial one.



Furthermore, owning an NFT on the platform grants purchasers with full ownership rights and access to various exclusive benefits. As opposed to physical artwork that can get damaged or deteriorated over time with wear-and-tear, the value of these digital assets remains intact. A recent example of this is when a single pixel sold for over $1 million as an NFT token.



Critics argue that there is no tangible value in owning a digital asset that can easily be replicated or copied. While this may be true, owning an NFT represents ownership rights over something unique that cannot be duplicated. It’s also worth noting that similar criticism was similarly raised around the adoption of paper money versus gold-backed notes. However, as has become apparent, fiat currency has become widely adopted worldwide.



Now that we understand what NFT Monkey is let us dive deeper into its features and benefits.

NFT Monkey Features and Benefits

One of the main features of NFT Monkey is its secure digital wallet. Each user has a unique wallet that keeps their NFT assets safe, making it impossible for hackers or any other third party to access them without proper authorisation.



Additionally, its portability is essential for users worldwide, as it allows one to buy, sell, or trade their assets efficiently. Unlike traditional artwork where ownership entails physical possession and storage solutions are needed, owning an NFT enables the digital asset to be stored easily on a computer or mobile device.



Plus, unlike traditional forms of art sales that require months of planning with galleries and auction houses globally, buying and selling NFTs using NFT Monkey can occur within minutes from anywhere in the world.



Some critics might hold misgivings about NFT Monkey’s marketplace; they say it favours people with disposable income to buy up all the “good” NFT tokens thereby driving prices sky-high. However, one can also argue that people at all income levels still have access to these assets depending on what level they want to enter the market. They could choose to purchase entry-level tokens that are cheaper rather than putting all of their resources into expensive ones.



In the next section, we will further deepen our understanding of trading and managing assets with NFT Monkey.

NFT Monkey’s Secure Digital Wallet

One of the biggest concerns for anyone dealing with cryptocurrencies and digital assets is security. And it’s no different while trading and collecting NFTs. NFT Monkey takes this matter very seriously by providing a secure digital wallet that allows you to store, manage, and trade your NFTs safely.



Think of the digital wallet as a lockbox in which you can store your valuable possessions without worrying about their safety. Just like you wouldn’t carry all your money in cash with you when travelling, it’s not advisable to keep all your NFTs in an online marketplace or exchange without proper security measures. The NFT Monkey digital wallet provides a safe haven for all your precious digital artwork.



The secure digital wallet provided by NFT Monkey is built on top of blockchain technology, which means it’s virtually impossible to hack into or manipulate the ledger. Moreover, multiple layers of encryption ensure that your private keys remain safe and inaccessible. This way, even if someone were to steal your device or compromise your password, they still wouldn’t be able to access your NFTs.



To understand how secure the digital wallet is, think of it as a submarine navigating through treacherous waters. The outer shell protects the valuable cargo from external threats, while the internal systems keep everything running smoothly without any leaks.



Now that we have covered how NFT Monkey’s secure digital wallet keeps your NFT collection safe let’s move on to discussing another essential feature – portability.

Portability of NFT Monkey

NFT Monkey offers unparalleled portability to its users when it comes to owning and trading assets. You can access the platform from anywhere in the world with an internet connexion via their user-friendly web-based interface or mobile app (coming soon).



Imagine being able to carry your entire digital art portfolio with you wherever you go, just like how musicians can carry their music on their smartphones and laptops. This means that you can manage and trade your NFTs from the comfort of your home, while travelling, or even while out for coffee.



Moreover, NFT Monkey’s portability extends beyond accessing the platform itself. Since all transactions are recorded on a blockchain ledger, your NFTs are not tied to any particular platform. You can easily transfer your digital art assets between wallets or marketplaces without any third-party intervention.



Some might argue that wallets provided by exchanges and marketplaces offer similar portability benefits. However, transferring NFTs across multiple platforms can be a cumbersome process and involves extra transaction costs and fees. Additionally, when you keep all your digital assets in one place like an exchange wallet, you’re also putting all your eggs in one basket. If the platform goes offline temporarily or suffers a hack, your NFTs could be at risk.



Portability is like having a universal remote control for all your electronic devices. It allows you to switch between different screens seamlessly without losing control over what you’re watching. Similarly, NFT Monkey’s portability feature lets you switch between different wallets and marketplaces without missing a beat.



That concludes our discussion about two essential features offered by NFT Monkey – secure digital wallets and unmatched portability. In the following sections below, we will talk about trading and managing assets using this platform, currency pairs, market makers, and enhancing security further.

As of 2022, the highest recorded sale for a Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT (popularly referred to as ‘NFT Monkeys’) was reported to be about $3.4 million.

Based on data from OpenSea, the largest marketplace for NFTs, Bored Ape Yacht Club has consistently been among the top three most-traded collections since its launch in 2021.

According to a report published by Chainalysis in 2022, daily trading volume of NFTs across all blockchains reached $22 million, with ‘NFT monkeys’ making up a significant proportion of these transactions.

Trading and Managing Assets with NFT Monkey

One of the key features of NFT Monkey is its ease of use for trading and managing digital assets. The platform offers a user-friendly interface that allows users to buy, sell, and trade their NFTs with just a few clicks. Additionally, NFT Monkey provides users with a secure digital wallet that can store their assets safely.



For instance, imagine that you are an artist looking to sell your original artwork. With NFT Monkey, you can easily create an NFT for your artwork and sell it to collectors around the world. Once the artwork is sold, the buyer will have ownership rights over that specific piece of content through the blockchain network.



Moreover, buying and selling on NFT Monkey is highly secure, as transactions are conducted through smart contracts powered by blockchain technology. This means that once the transaction occurs, it cannot be reversed or altered in any way. Buyers can rest assured they will receive what they paid for, while sellers can be confident that they will receive payment promptly.



Some people may argue that buying and selling NFTs is risky because digital artworks are not tangible goods. However, others may argue that the benefits outweigh the risks because owning an NFT provides a unique digital asset with provable ownership on the blockchain.



Now let’s dive deeper into how currency pairs and market makers work on NFT Monkey.



Understanding Currency Pairs and Market Makers

When trading on NFT Monkey, it’s important to understand how currency pairs and market makers work. A currency pair represents two different currencies that are being traded against each other. In contrast, a market maker is an individual or institution that creates buy and sell orders for an asset to provide liquidity in a market.



Think of it like going to a foreign exchange office where you trade your native currency for another. The exchange rate between the two currencies is the currency pair, and the foreign exchange office is the market maker.



For example, on NFT Monkey, a user may want to buy an NFT using Ethereum. The currency pair in this case would be ETH/NFT, indicating that Ethereum is being exchanged for the NFT. A market maker creates buy and sell orders for this pairing, which can include setting bid and ask prices that help determine the current market value of the NFT.



Understanding currency pairs and market makers is crucial for successful trading on NFT Monkey. It enables users to make informed decisions about when to buy or sell their digital assets and at what price point.



However, some critics may argue that relying on market makers can lead to artificially inflated prices or price manipulation. Others may argue that market makers provide necessary liquidity in a volatile market and benefit traders by creating a fairer marketplace.



With this understanding of currency pairs and market makers, users can more confidently engage with buying and selling digital assets on NFT Monkey.

Enhancing Security in NFT Monkey Trading

Ensuring the security of digital assets is crucial, especially when it comes to non-fungible tokens that hold high value. NFT Monkey recognises this need and has implemented various measures to enhance security in its trading platform.



One such measure is their two-factor authentication process. This ensures that only authorised users can access their accounts and perform transactions. Users can enable this feature by downloading Google authenticator or another similar app that generates unique codes for logging in.



Another security feature of NFT Monkey is its integration with secure digital wallets like MetaMask. This allows users to securely store their assets and engage in transactions without having to expose their private keys. By providing a separate storage unit for user tokens, any possible threats or hacks will not compromise the user’s entire wallet.



Additionally, NFT Monkey utilises advanced encryption protocols to secure all transactions made on its platform. This means user information and transaction history is encrypted both during transmission and storage, making it harder for cybercriminals to hack into the system and gain unauthorised access.



Some may argue that despite these measures, the possibility of hacking cannot be entirely eliminated. While this may be true, NFT Monkey places a strong emphasis on risk management by providing continuous updates on security patches and improvements installed by developers. They also have a dedicated team trained to detect, mitigate, and respond promptly to potential threats.



Think of NFT Monkey as a smart safe deposit box for your digital assets- it employs top-notch security features like high-grade encryption technology to prevent unauthorised access to your valuables.



In conclusion, NFT Monkey understands the importance of maintaining a secure trading environment for its users. By implementing multiple layers of sophisticated security features, users can rest assured knowing that their valuable token investments are safeguarded against potential cybersecurity threats.

