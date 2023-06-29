Robert Kennedy Jr Promises to Protect Your Right to Use and Hold Bitcoin if he becomes president

Robert Kennedy Jr, the Democratic candidate for the upcoming presidential elections, promises to protect the right of individuals to use and hold Bitcoin if he were to be elected as the President of the United States. This announcement has sent shockwaves throughout the cryptocurrency community and has ignited a new wave of enthusiasm among Bitcoin enthusiasts. According to the aspiring president, bitcoin serves as a defense against authoritarianism and currency manipulation and as a guiding beacon toward a future characterized by greater transparency and democracy within governmental institutions.

Kennedy Jr.’s Commitment to Bitcoin

RFK Jr., a candidate for the U.S. presidency and the son of former U.S. Attorney General and Senator Robert F. Kennedy, as well as the nephew of former U.S. President John F. Kennedy, has communicated a specific commitment concerning bitcoin in the event of his election as the President of the United States. In a tweet on Tuesday, RFK Jr. stated:

“As president, I will make sure that your right to use and hold Bitcoin is inviolable.”

He further elaborated that Bitcoin serves as a defense against totalitarianism and the manipulation of currency and as a guiding force toward a future where government institutions are characterized by increased transparency and democracy. In May, the candidate expressed his opposition to central bank digital currencies, asserting that they would significantly enhance the government’s ability to stifle dissent by controlling access to funds with a simple keystroke. He cautioned that introducing central bank digital currencies could result in financial enslavement and political tyranny.

“I support Bitcoin, which allows people to conduct transactions free from government interference. Bitcoin has been a lifesaver for people’s movements around the world, especially in Burma.”

Kennedy Jr.’s Stance on Cryptocurrencies and SEC Reform

In addition, he expressed his views on cryptocurrencies, particularly bitcoin and other crypto technologies, highlighting their role as a significant source of innovation. He criticized the U.S. government’s approach of impeding the industry and potentially pushing innovation to other countries, citing President Biden’s proposed 30% tax on cryptocurrency mining as an unfavorable idea.

Furthermore, Kennedy, who welcomed bitcoin donations for his presidential campaign, recently criticized the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for prioritizing the interests of banks over those of the American people. He emphasized the importance of having SEC commissioners who are not anti-crypto, suggesting that they should remain neutral at the very least, and advocated for representation from the crypto community within the commission.

In conclusion, Robert Kennedy Jr promises to protect your right to use and hold Bitcoin during his candidacy for the U.S. presidency bringing forth a strong commitment to safeguarding the rights of Bitcoin users and promoting the potential of cryptocurrencies. He views Bitcoin as a bulwark against totalitarianism and manipulation, advocating for a future where government institutions are more transparent and democratic. Kennedy Jr. voices his opposition to central bank digital currencies, cautioning against the potential for increased government control and surveillance.

Additionally, he criticizes the high proposed tax on cryptocurrency mining, emphasizing the importance of fostering innovation within the crypto industry. Kennedy Jr. also calls for SEC reform, expressing the need for commissioners who are not anti-crypto and advocating for representation from the crypto community. With his bold stance on cryptocurrencies and dedication to protecting individual liberties, Kennedy Jr. seeks to shape a future that embraces the transformative potential of decentralized digital currencies.

