Introducing The Affiliate Agency

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Canada – With an eye on emerging iGaming markets, The Affiliate Agency (TAA) has launched to help merchants with affiliate program management and day-to-day management of their affiliate programs. The two veteran owners of TAA each have over 20 years of experience with affiliate program management and relationship building. The Affiliate Agency is ready to leverage this experience and connections to help launch new and grow existing affiliate programs in all industries, with a focus on iGaming.

The Affiliate Agency is a full-service affiliate marketing agency that is committed to the flexibility when working with clients. Along with affiliate management staffing, TAA helps with affiliate recruitment, program setup, affiliate engagement, and manager training. The Agency also has a team ready to provide design of creatives, copywriting services, and more. Each offering by TAA is available a la carte. The Agency is also affiliate software agnostic and will work with any tracking platform required and can recommend the best system for each client from a list of trusted providers.

“The most difficult part of running a successful affiliate program is hiring seasoned affiliate managers who have connections to high-value affiliates,” said General Manager Connie Burstin. “With The Affiliate Agency, we plan to streamline and provide this process out of the box for brands, allowing them to hit the ground running and earning revenue with their affiliate programs from day one.”

The Affiliate Agency is based in the United States and Canada and has staff in Costa Rica, positioning itself to service iGaming operators targeting the Americas but also worldwide.

For more information about the Affiliate Agency, contact [email protected] or visit TheAffiliateAgency.co