The iPhone’s default ‘Reflection’ ringtone has not been changed in a few years, and maybe it is time for you to switch things up yourself.

This guide will show you how to change your iPhone ringtone, either to one of the free Apple ringtones or to a paid ringtone from Apple Music, depending on which one you prefer.

Finding and changing the main ringtone options does not take more than a few seconds if you are willing to use the complementary sounds that Apple provides to its users.

Open the Settings app and tap on Sounds & Haptics, which can be found in the second section between Notifications and Do Not Disturb. In the Sounds and Vibration Patterns section, you will be able to see the option to change your Ringtone, text tone, AirDrop delivery noise, or Alerts for voicemail, new or sent mail, calendar events or reminders.

Tap on Ringtone, or any other option, as well. You will see a list of ringtones. These will include ‘Classic’ ringtones that originate from the older iPhones. Also, you will see any purchased Tones from iTunes or Music. You will also have the option to add custom vibrations for a specific Ringtone or Alert so that you can feel the difference in your pocket when the phone vibrates.

An efficient way to make sure that do not miss calls from people who are important in your life is to give them a distinctive or a simply louder ringtone than the one you assign to telemarketers and other random people

Open your Phone application and tap on the Contacts tab. Select the person that you want to assign a customised ringtone to, and then tap on the ‘Edit’ button, which can be found in the top-right of the screen. You will be able to see an option to add a new Ringtone or Text Tone to that number of that person.

Tap on Ringtone. You can select any available Ringtone among the options. Then, you can choose another Vibration setting beside the default option, or activate Emergency Bypass to ensure that their ringtone plays even in silent mode or when Do Not Disturb mode is active.