Invideo secured $2.5 mn from Sequoia Surge, angels

Abstrakt Video, which owns do it yourself video platform Invideo, has secured $2.5 million in a funding round from Sequoia Capital India accelerator program Surge.

With this new funding round, the company has secured a total funding of $3.2 million to date, said the announcement.

With the help of the latest funding, the company aims to scale its platform to a global audience and expand its current product pipeline.

Invideo uses an AI-based video editing platform that has an autocorrect feature and a drag and drops design via which users can create marketing ready videos.

The startup claims to have 100000 customers across 150 countries, which include companies such as AT&T and media companies including Reuters, Sony Music, CNBC, and CNN. The company revealed more than five videos are created on the platform every minute, with more than 220000- every month.

