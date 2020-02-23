Online games can be very addictive, especially if they are thrilling enough to keep the gamers keep coming for more. Scientifically, a feel-good hormone called dopamine is activated in the brain while playing games; this is one of the reasons why players are so addicted to certain games.

The primary factor which makes slot games so stimulating and rather fun is money. Games like slots involve luck, which makes it a lot like gambling. A veteran gambler looks for a specific factor that reduces the risk and increases their gaming experience. Here are the top 5 online slot games which are worth playing –

i. Cleopatra

Cleopatra comes from IGT, which is a global developer of slots and video gaming machines. Even though it has the common ancient Egyptian theme, nothing about this game is common.

IGT’s slot game is a must-play game for people who love slot games. It offers over 20 pay lines, and if you can get matching symbols, you can win real money too. Being the Egyptian themed game, it has several Kermet symbols like Scarabs, the eye of Horus, and of course, the most rewarding symbol is of Cleopatra.

Bonus – £250

Payout Percentage – 95.02%

Rating – 4.5 out of 5.0

Paylines – 20

Special feature – Wild, Scatter, Multipliers

Minimum Bet – 1p

Maximum Bet – £500

ii. Gonzo’s Quest

Gonzo’s Quest offers more than 20 pay lines, this online slot game is created by NetEnt, who is famous for its gameplay and graphics.

Unlike other slot games, this one believes in breaking the norm by not using the traditional symbols. Furthermore, the moment you start the game, you are indulged in the story of Gonzo.

Bonus – £20

Payout Percentage – 96.00%

Rating – 4.7 out of 5.0

Paylines – 20

Special feature – Avalanche Feature, Win Multipliers, Wild Symbol

Minimum Bet – 20p

Maximum Bet – £200

III. Reel Rush

Owned by NetEnt slot, therefore, great graphics and smooth gameplay is something you can expect. Reel Rush is for those players who want to try the modern form of slot games with exciting graphics. You can take a free demo, and if you’re going to win real money, then you have to put in real money.

What makes it very different from the traditional slot games is the enormous pay-line it offers. It’s a must-try if you are experimenting with a new form of a slot game.

Bonus – £300

Payout Percentage – 97.00%

Rating – 4.6 out of 5.0

Paylines – 3125

Special feature – Re-spins with improving ways to win, Wild Symbol

Minimum Bet – 50p

Maximum Bet – £100

iv. Mega Moolah

Mega Moolah is developed by one of the largest game developers, the iGaming industry. It is one of the most popular Microgaming slots, wh

ich features excellent graphics, exciting features, and gigantic jackpots.

You can try it for free or can put your money and try your luck. The jackpot is random, but it is said that the higher the bets you placed, the higher is your chance of grabbing the jackpots.

Bonus – £250

Payout Percentage – 88.12%

Rating – 4.8 out of 5.0

Paylines – 25

Special feature – Progressive Jackpot, Scatter, Wild, Multiplier

Minimum Bet – 1p

Maximum Bet – £6.25

v. Starburst

Starburst has one of the most appealing visual effects. This game is from NetEnt, who, as I mentioned before, are famous for their excellent graphics. How often have you heard, “Simple and beautiful”? Well, Starburst is a real example of this quote.

Starburst features a beautiful yet straightforward gaming experience. You can start with as small as 1p and can win huge jackpots.

Bonus – £100

Payout Percentage – 96.10%

Rating – 4.8 out of 5.0

Paylines – 10

Special feature – Expanding Starburst Wilds, Win Both Ways

Minimum Bet – 1p

Maximum Bet – £100

These were our top 5 picks for the best online slot games. You can also check our list of top 5 casino games. Let us know which one you like or if we missed any of your favorites. Happy gaming!