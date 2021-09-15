iOS 15 and watchOS 8 will be available to download on September 20th

Apple just had its most awaited launch event with exciting new products and new features. The much-awaited iPhone 13 line-up is finally here with stunning new colors, a smaller notch, and an overall improved camera system. The upgraded iPad with the same industry-rewarding design and the all-new iPad mini was also part of the launch. How did we forget about the thing on our wrists- Apple Watch 7 with an all-new edge-to-edge design and a much larger display which makes it the toughest Apple Watch ever!

However, the star of the show was still the all-new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro that comes in with the latest iOS 15.

Now, for users who still own an older iPhone, do not be disheartened as iOS 15 is here to give your old iPhone an all-new feel and look. As announced yesterday, iOS 15 will be available to download on 20th September 2021 and we can’t wait to get our hands on the newest iPhone experience.

iOS 15 will bring new features to your iPhone and is specifically designed for a shared experience. Facetime and Messages are getting a revamp and other important features like the LiveText is what will get the limelight this year.

Facetime is getting a big upgrade with iOS 15 as it adds new features like spatial audio, noise reduction feature, and the new focus modes. Other than this, notifications on iOS 15 are getting better than ever before. Apple is adding new features on notifications that lets you control how and when to push notification alerts, as mentioned in a report by Engadget.

All of these great new features are just the tip of the iceberg when we talk about iOS 15. iPhone’s latest “focus” modes will allow users to set modes, and tune out of all notifications except for applications and people that you want to hear from. This feature is basically about adding different profiles for different tasks. For instance, I may have an office profile and a home profile on my iPhone with the latest iOS 15.

There is so much more left to unfold in the latest iOS 15 and you will be able to download the Operating System on the 20th of September 2021.

Important Note: Apple is pushing its controversial iOS 15 child safety feature that will allow the company to scan and detect illegal child abuse imagery on users’ iPhones.